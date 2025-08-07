Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is scheduled to end tonight, which means that customers only have a few hours to take advantage of discounts and deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless earphones or speakers, computer accessories and several other consumer electronics devices. The sale event, which began a week ago, is currently offering deals on popular high-end smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 15, but you can also purchase Apple's iPad Air (M3) and the older M1 MacBook Air at lower prices. Buyers can also exchange their older devices to avail of an additional exchange discount, while bank card offers can also lower their final purchase amount.

We've already published various useful lists of the top deals and discounts on various products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, to tell you which popular products are available at lower prices during the sale. Before you make any purchases, make sure to add an SBI credit card to your account, if you've got one. You'll get an additional 10 percent instant discount on transactions using this credit card, on purchases that cost more than Rs. 5,000.

If you're buying a smartphone or a laptop, Amazon also allows you to trade in an older device, which can significantly lower the cost of your purchase. However, keep in mind that the discount that you will be offered is based on the condition of your device and its specifications. It's also best to keep an eye out on third party websites to track the prices of certain products, to see whether the discounted prices are at a historical low.

