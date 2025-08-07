Technology News
  Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Last Minute Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and More Before the Sale Ends
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Last-Minute Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and More Before the Sale Ends

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end at 11:59pm tonight.

Updated: 7 August 2025 10:15 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Last-Minute Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and More Before the Sale Ends
  • Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 began on July 31 for all customers
  • The sale event is scheduled to conclude a week after it began
  • Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: SBI customers can avail of bank discounts
Amazon Sale 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can be purchased at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, you can also take advantage of another deal that lets you get the latest model without paying its original price. A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal on Amazon brings the price of the handset down by 17 percent, making it an ideal purchase for customers who want the flagship model that was launched earlier this year. How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a discounted price on Amazon

2025-08-07T10:31:10+0530

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Discounts on Amazon Echo Smart Speakers Amazon regularly offers discounts on smart speakers, especially during sale events. While Google's Nest smart speakers have been out of stock in India for several months, Amazon's Echo speakers are a fantastic alternative that offer good value for money and also function as a Bluetooth speaker. If you're in the market for a new smart speaker, check out our list of the best Amazon Echo speakers that are currently available at discounted prices on the e-commerce website, and make sure to use applicable bank offers that can lower the final cost of your purchase. Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's discounts on Echo smart speakers

2025-08-07T10:12:02+0530

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is scheduled to end tonight, which means that customers only have a few hours to take advantage of discounts and deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless earphones or speakers, computer accessories and several other consumer electronics devices. The sale event, which began a week ago, is currently offering deals on popular high-end smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 15, but you can also purchase Apple's iPad Air (M3) and the older M1 MacBook Air at lower prices. Buyers can also exchange their older devices to avail of an additional exchange discount, while bank card offers can also lower their final purchase amount.

We've already published various useful lists of the top deals and discounts on various products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, to tell you which popular products are available at lower prices during the sale. Before you make any purchases, make sure to add an SBI credit card to your account, if you've got one. You'll get an additional 10 percent instant discount on transactions using this credit card, on purchases that cost more than Rs. 5,000.

If you're buying a smartphone or a laptop, Amazon also allows you to trade in an older device, which can significantly lower the cost of your purchase. However, keep in mind that the discount that you will be offered is based on the condition of your device and its specifications. It's also best to keep an eye out on third party websites to track the prices of certain products, to see whether the discounted prices are at a historical low.

If you follow us on Instagram, WhatsAppX, and YouTube, you'll get even more updates about the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, before it ends tonight. Make sure to read our lists of the best offers and discounts during Amazon's annual sale event, which you can find linked here and on the Gadgets 360 website.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Last-Minute Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and More Before the Sale Ends
