Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition will get four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 10:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue and Stone Grey shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition carries a 13-megapixel selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition was launched in India on Wednesday. The features and specifications of the handset are similar to that of the Galaxy M15 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April this year. The smartphone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery. It carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone ships with Android 14 and is promised to get four OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are respectively listed at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499. The phone is available for purchase via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select retail stores. The handset comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.0. It is promised to get four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. 

Samsung packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with Knox Security and Quick Share features and Voice Focus for call clarity as well. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 160.1 x 76.8 x 9.3mm in size and weighs 217g.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
