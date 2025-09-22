Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is now live for Prime members. The festive season sale will start for everyone else from September 23. Amazon is offering hundreds of deals and bundled offers across a large selection of products. The massive sale includes a 10 percent instant discount for SBI credit and debit card users. We're scanning through all of these deals to bring you the best offers that are worth your time and money. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or any other gadget, we've got you covered. We've handpicked the best deals Prime members can grab today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now selling at a discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale this week. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, paired with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 5,500mAh battery. During the sale, it's available starting at Rs. 1,30,531 with exchange offers worth up to Rs. 50,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,30,531 (effective price)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

Still a powerhouse, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with its titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, built-in S Pen, and 200-megapixel camera is down to Rs. 71,999 during the Great Indian Festival 2025 sale on Amazon this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options of up to 9 months, make it easier to grab.

Buy now at: Rs. 71,999 (effective price)

Apple iPhone 15

Apple's iPhone 15 with the A16 Bionic chip, 48-megapixel main camera, and 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is listed at Rs. 45,999, and you can grab an additional 10 percent discount with bank offers. Exchange offers bring down the effective price even further. If you're considering switching to an iOS device under Rs. 45,000, this might be a decent offer for you.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,999 (effective price)

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R packs a 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and Sony LYT-700 50MP main camera. It's available at Rs. 37,999 with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount and no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999 (effective price)

Redmi 4A (2025)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale has something for budget buyers too. The refreshed Redmi 4A with a 6.1-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and dual cameras is down to Rs. 7,499, making it one of the most affordable 4G options this festive season.

But now at: Rs. 7,499 (effective price)

iQOO Z10R

Designed for gaming, the iQOO Z10R features a 32-megapixel 4K selfie camera, 5700mAh battery, and 120Hz AMOLED display. Available at Rs. 19,498 after Rs. 2,000 bank discount, it also comes with no-cost EMI payment options of up to 6 months.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,498 (effective price)

Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition

This stylish mid-ranger comes with a 120Hz FHD+ display, 108-megapixel camera with ring flash, and 33W TurboCharge support. It is available starting at Rs. 11,199

Buy now at: Rs. 11,199 (effective price)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale: Best deals on electronics

Apple Mac mini (2024)

Apple's compact powerhouse with the M4 chip is available during the sale for Rs. 49,999, down from Rs. 64,900 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this week. The Mac mini is perfect for creators and professionals looking for desktop performance in a small form factor. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this Mac mini model since launch.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999 (effective price)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The premium Galaxy Tab S9 with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and S Pen support is available starting at Rs. 39,999 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2025 sale on Amazon thsi week. Exchange offers and EMI plans are also available.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999

MacBook Air M4 (2025)

Apple's newest MacBook Air with the M4 chip and up to 18 hours of battery life is part of the Great Indian Festival 2025 lineup on Amazon this week. Prices start from Rs. 80,990, with no-cost EMI options across major banks.

Buy now at: Rs. 80,990

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Gamers can pick up the HP Victus powered by Intel Core i7-13620H, with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, at Rs. 99,990. It comes with Turbo Boost Technology for smooth gameplay.

Buy now at: Rs. 81,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Adding to the electronics lineup, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is down to Rs. 15,999, featuring sapphire crystal glass, Super AMOLED display, and improved battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale: Best offers on Amazon devices

Kindle Paperwhite

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite with a 6.8-inch glare-free display and weeks of battery life is selling at Rs. 7,899, one of its lowest prices this year.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,899

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon's popular smart speaker with Alexa is down to Rs. 4,449. A great entry point for building a connected smart home.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,449

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick HD is priced at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 5,499), turning any regular TV into a smart entertainment hub.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499

