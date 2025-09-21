Technology News
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can’t Miss

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 21 September 2025 18:46 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Best 5G Smartphones You Can’t Miss
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is finally here, starting from 23rd September, and this year the spotlight is firmly on 5G smartphones. With faster connectivity, smoother gaming, and AI-powered features, the 5G lineup has never been stronger and Flipkart is bringing jaw-dropping deals across brands like Samsung, Motorola, POCO, realme, and iQOO.

If you've been waiting to upgrade to a future-ready 5G phone without burning a hole in your pocket, this is the time. From budget-friendly models under ₹10,000 to feature-packed mid-rangers under ₹20,000, here's a breakdown of the best 5G smartphones on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025.

(*Prices marked with an asterisk may vary based on bank or exchange offers.)

Best 5G Smartphones Under ₹10,000

These phones are redefining the budget 5G experience with reliable processors, long-lasting batteries, and sleek designs.

Brand

Model

Effective Sale Price

Samsung

Galaxy F06 5G

₹7,499

POCO

POCO C75 5G

₹7,399

OPPO

OPPO K13x 5G

₹9,499*

Ai+

Ai+ Nova 5G

₹7,499*

Ai+

Ai+ Pulse 5G

₹6,499*

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G stands out with 25W fast charging and the highest number of 5G bands under ₹10K, while the POCO C75 5G brings a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen2 processor and a 50MP Sony camera unheard of at this price.

Best 5G Smartphones Between ₹10,000 – ₹15,000

This segment is stacked with phones that combine strong performance with stylish designs.The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G is a clear head-turner here, offering a triple-camera setup with a 50MP telephoto lens, rare in this bracket. Meanwhile, realme P3x 5G is designed for heavy users with IP69 protection and a 6000mAh battery.

Brand

Model

Effective Sale Price

realme

realme P3x 5G

₹10,999

POCO

POCO M7+ 5G

₹10,999*

Tecno

Tecno Pova 7 5G

₹11,499

Motorola

Motorola G96 5G

₹14,999*

Nothing

CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G

₹14,999*

OPPO

OPPO K13 5G

₹14,999*

 

Best 5G Smartphones Between ₹15,000 – ₹20,000

For those chasing premium features without stepping into flagship pricing, this category offers the sweet spot.

Brand

Model

Effective Sale Price

realme

realme P4 5G

₹14,999*

Motorola

Motorola G86 Power 5G

₹15,999*

Samsung

Galaxy A35 5G

₹17,999

vivo

vivo T4 5G

₹18,999*

POCO

POCO X7 Pro 5G

₹19,999*

Motorola

Edge 60 Fusion 5G

₹19,999*

The POCO X7 Pro 5G, powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra and IP66/68/69 durability ratings, makes it a performance beast. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G ensures a cinematic experience with its AMOLED display and HDR video capture.

Why Buy Now?

The Big Billion Days 2025 is bringing lowest-ever prices, bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI, making it the best time to upgrade to a 5G smartphone. Whether you're looking for value, performance, or future-ready features, this lineup has something for everyone.

 

