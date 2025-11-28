Technology News
  Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G Prime, Redmi 15, and More Redmi Phones

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G Prime, Redmi 15, and More Redmi Phones

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers an instant discount of 10 percent on select credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 18:07 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G Prime, Redmi 15, and More Redmi Phones

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering the Redmi 15 5G (pictured) at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers discounts on phones
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 provides cashback offers
  • The end date for the sale event is yet to be revealed
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is in full swing, bringing decent deals on a variety of products. The e-commerce giant's latest sale event, which commenced recently, is offering various electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, geysers, and gaming consoles, at relatively low prices. However, the company has yet to announce an end date for the new sale event, so you might want to start looking for deals on gadgets you wish to buy soon.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Bank Offers, Discounts

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, then the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering various Redmi smartphones at discounted prices. You can also get an instant discount of 10 percent while buying your new phone with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank.

Moreover, the company is also offering a 10 percent off to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Additionally, you can avail of cashback offers, easy EMI options, and exchange bonuses while buying your next handset.

Here is a list of the best deals on Redmi smartphones that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 before it ends.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

Model Listed Price Sale Price Buying Link
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 11,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,199 Buy Now
Redmi 15 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Redmi A5 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, Amazon Offers, Amazon Sale, Redmi A4 5G, Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi A5, Redmi, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

Comment
