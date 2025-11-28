Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is in full swing, bringing decent deals on a variety of products. The e-commerce giant's latest sale event, which commenced recently, is offering various electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, geysers, and gaming consoles, at relatively low prices. However, the company has yet to announce an end date for the new sale event, so you might want to start looking for deals on gadgets you wish to buy soon.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Bank Offers, Discounts

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, then the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is offering various Redmi smartphones at discounted prices. You can also get an instant discount of 10 percent while buying your new phone with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank.

Moreover, the company is also offering a 10 percent off to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Additionally, you can avail of cashback offers, easy EMI options, and exchange bonuses while buying your next handset.

Here is a list of the best deals on Redmi smartphones that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 before it ends.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Redmi Smartphones

