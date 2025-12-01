Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 ends in a few hours, but there is still time for you to get your hands on deals that have lowered the cost of various electronics, like gaming consoles, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, and geysers. You can save up to Rs. 25,000 on your next smart TV during the ongoing sale event. On top of this, you can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,550 on select models. Amazon is also providing cashback offers and easy EMI options to customers.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Offers, Card Discounts

If you are looking to buy smart TVs and other smart home appliances from known brands, like LG, Samsung, Acer, Whirlpool, Lloyd, Panasonic, Haier, and IFB, the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is giving you an opportunity to maximise your savings.

The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on a range of electronics with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank. Also, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will also be eligible for similar benefits and discounts.

Here's a list of the best deals on smart TVs, smart home appliances, and other electronics that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, before it ends tonight.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, and Kitchen Appliances

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.