  Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and More

Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and More

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 commenced recently and is scheduled to conclude tonight.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 16:59 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: You can purchase various Samsung smart TV models at discounted prices

Highlights
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 offers exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 provides cashback offers
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 10 percent off
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 ends in a few hours, but there is still time for you to get your hands on deals that have lowered the cost of various electronics, like gaming consoles, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, and geysers. You can save up to Rs. 25,000 on your next smart TV during the ongoing sale event. On top of this, you can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,550 on select models. Amazon is also providing cashback offers and easy EMI options to customers.

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Offers, Card Discounts

If you are looking to buy smart TVs and other smart home appliances from known brands, like LG, Samsung, Acer, Whirlpool, Lloyd, Panasonic, Haier, and IFB, the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 is giving you an opportunity to maximise your savings.

The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on a range of electronics with credit and debit cards of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank. Also, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will also be eligible for similar benefits and discounts.

Here's a list of the best deals on smart TVs, smart home appliances, and other electronics that you can grab during the ongoing Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, before it ends tonight.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, and Kitchen Appliances

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
LG UA82 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (55-inch) Rs. 66,290 Rs. 40,590 Buy Now
Samsung HD LED Smart TV (32-inch) Rs. 17,900 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
Acer Ultra I Series Full-HD LED Smart TV (40-inch) Rs. 38,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7kg) Rs. 12,200 Rs. 8,490 Buy Now
Whirlpool Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (7kg) Rs. 19,550 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC (3 Star) Rs. 58,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
Panasonic 1.5 Ton Inverter Smart Split AC (5 Star) Rs. 64,400 Rs. 41,390 Buy Now
Haier Microwave Over (19L) Rs. 8,500 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
IFB Microwave Over (24L) Rs. 8,790 Rs. 6,990 Buy Now
IFB 5 Star Single Door Refrigerator (197L) Rs. 22,750 Rs. 15,980 Buy Now
Samsung 43 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV (UA43CU8000KLXL)

Samsung 43 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV (UA43CU8000KLXL)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 965.5 mm x 555.8 mm x 25.7 mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
LG 65-inch NanoCell LED 4K HDR Smart TV (65SM9000)

LG 65-inch NanoCell LED 4K HDR Smart TV (65SM9000)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Minimalist design, convenient stand
  • Lots of connectivity options
  • Bright and accurate colours
  • Sharp picture, good viewing angles
  • Good remote, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • Apple AirPlay and Miracast support
  • Bad
  • Poor black levels
  • Full-array dimming makes the viewing experience worse
  • Sluggish interface
  • Inconsistent sound
  • Weak performance with 720p and SD content
Read detailed LG 65-inch NanoCell LED 4K HDR Smart TV (65SM9000) review
Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Further reading: Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025, Amazon Offers, Amazon Sale, LG, Samsung, Acer, Whirlpool, Lloyd, Panasonic, Haier, IFB, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report

Govt Urges Smartphone Makers to Preload Sanchar Saathi App on New Devices: Report
