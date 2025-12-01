Amazon's 2025 Black Friday Sale is in its final hours, giving shoppers one last chance to grab some of the biggest discounts of the season on smartphones, accessories, audio products, alongside other popular everyday electronics. While Black Friday traditionally sees its peak in Western markets, the US-based online retail giant has extended the excitement to India with a wide selection of deals that cater to casual users and tech enthusiasts alike. From premium smartphones to affordable wired earphones, high-capacity power banks and fast chargers, the sale brings notable price drops across several popular categories.

Many of the offers feature time-limited price cuts on popular devices and essential accessories, making it a strong opportunity for anyone considering an upgrade or adding dependable gadgets to their lineup. Several products are also eligible for extra savings through bank discounts, exchange bonuses and available coupons, further lowering the effective price.

Whether you are looking for an affordable daily-use phone, ANC-enabled earbuds or reliable charging accessories, the sale offers options across categories. With the final hours approaching, demand is expected to rise, and stocks may run out. If you plan to buy, this is the last chance to take advantage of the remaining Black Friday discounts.

Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobiles, Accessories, and Earphones

The OnePlus Nord 5 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs. 31,998, down from its MRP of Rs. 34,999. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G has also received a significant discount, bringing its price to Rs. 9,999 from the original Rs. 15,499.

Among audio products, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are listed at Rs. 18,999, compared to their MRP of Rs. 24,999. Budget buyers can find the Boat BassHeads 225 wired earphones at Rs. 399, a considerable drop from the listed Rs. 999.

Discounted power bank options include the Anker MagGo Qi2-certified model, which is now priced at Rs. 5,999 instead of Rs. 15,998. Ambrane's 10,000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank is also discounted, available for Rs. 1,399 compared with its Rs. 2,999 MRP.

Charging accessories are on sale as well. Xiaomi's 22.5W power adapter with a USB-C cable is listed at Rs. 649, down from Rs. 999. Meanwhile, the Noise Power Series 100W GaN charger is priced at Rs. 3,999, offering savings against its original Rs. 4,999 price tag.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.