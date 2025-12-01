Technology News
Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobiles, Accessories, and Earphones

With only hours left, stocks may run out, so this is your last chance to grab the remaining Black Friday deals.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 December 2025 15:56 IST
Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobiles, Accessories, and Earphones

Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: OnePlus Nord 5 is available at Rs 31,998

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M06 5G drops to Rs 9,999 from Rs 15,499
  • Anker MagGo and Ambrane power banks see major price cuts
  • Xiaomi and Noise chargers also listed at discounted prices
Amazon's 2025 Black Friday Sale is in its final hours, giving shoppers one last chance to grab some of the biggest discounts of the season on smartphones, accessories, audio products, alongside other popular everyday electronics. While Black Friday traditionally sees its peak in Western markets, the US-based online retail giant has extended the excitement to India with a wide selection of deals that cater to casual users and tech enthusiasts alike. From premium smartphones to affordable wired earphones, high-capacity power banks and fast chargers, the sale brings notable price drops across several popular categories.

Many of the offers feature time-limited price cuts on popular devices and essential accessories, making it a strong opportunity for anyone considering an upgrade or adding dependable gadgets to their lineup. Several products are also eligible for extra savings through bank discounts, exchange bonuses and available coupons, further lowering the effective price.

Whether you are looking for an affordable daily-use phone, ANC-enabled earbuds or reliable charging accessories, the sale offers options across categories. With the final hours approaching, demand is expected to rise, and stocks may run out. If you plan to buy, this is the last chance to take advantage of the remaining Black Friday discounts.

Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobiles, Accessories, and Earphones

The OnePlus Nord 5 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs. 31,998, down from its MRP of Rs. 34,999. Samsung Galaxy M06 5G has also received a significant discount, bringing its price to Rs. 9,999 from the original Rs. 15,499.

Among audio products, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are listed at Rs. 18,999, compared to their MRP of Rs. 24,999. Budget buyers can find the Boat BassHeads 225 wired earphones at Rs. 399, a considerable drop from the listed Rs. 999.

Discounted power bank options include the Anker MagGo Qi2-certified model, which is now priced at Rs. 5,999 instead of Rs. 15,998. Ambrane's 10,000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank is also discounted, available for Rs. 1,399 compared with its Rs. 2,999 MRP.

Charging accessories are on sale as well. Xiaomi's 22.5W power adapter with a USB-C cable is listed at Rs. 649, down from Rs. 999. Meanwhile, the Noise Power Series 100W GaN charger is priced at Rs. 3,999, offering savings against its original Rs. 4,999 price tag.

Product MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 15,499 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
boAt BassHeads 225 Rs. 999 Rs. 399 Buy Now
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified Rs. 15,998 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Xiaomi 22.5W Power Adapter with USB-C Cable Rs. 999 Rs. 649 Buy Now
Noise Power Series 100W GaN Charger Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
