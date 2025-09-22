Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live, and smartphone buyers are in for a treat with some of the biggest mobile deals during the sale period. The Amazon sale is already live for Prime members, while the for other users, the sale will begin from September 23, 2025. This makes the perfect time to buy a new smartphone, all thanks to massive bank offers and discounts. More importantly, the sale brings one of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones, making it more desirable for the customers.

Whether it be premium design, flagship-level performance, and user-friendly OxygenOS, OnePlus smartphones are among the best devices in both flagship and mid-range categories. This, coupled with some lucrative discounts and deals, makes it the perfect opportunity to get a new OnePlus smartphone. Let's dive into the best OnePlus deals available on Amazon during this festive sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on OnePlus Mobiles

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings some interesting discounts and offers on mobiles. To start with, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get unlimited five percent cashback. Moreover, the brands claim that users can get a five percent cashback with the Rewards Gold programme. Apart from this, users can get up to 24 months of No-Cost EMIs and some great exchange offers.

One of the biggest deals you can get during the Amazon sale 2025 from OnePlus has to be its flagship smartphone of 2025. Yes, we are talking about the OnePlus 13. The smartphone is currently listed for Rs. 72,999. However, with discounts and bank offers, customer can the latest flagship smartphone for just Rs. 47,999, making it one of the best deals you can get on a flagship smartphone without spending a fortune.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles

That said, check out the best deals on OnePlus mobiles available during the Amazon festival sale:

