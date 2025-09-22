Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live, and it brings some massive discounts across categories. Moreover, the sale also brings some amazing deals on the latest smartphones, including Samsung mobiles. Whether it be the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series or the budget-friendly Galaxy M and Galaxy A series, customers can get one of the best deals on Samsung smartphones during the sale period. So, if you are wondering which Samsung smartphone to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking about some of the best Samsung phone offers available right now during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live for Prime members, while for other members, the sale will kickstart from September 23, 2025. During the sale, customers can save up to Rs 65,000 on the purchase of a new Samsung smartphone. Moreover, the sale also brings a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Apart from this, the platform also offers some additional discounts on exchange offers along with no-cost EMI options.

One of the biggest deals you can get during the Amazon sale 2025 is on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The flagship smartphone from the South Korean brand will be available for Rs. 71,999 during the sale period. The smartphone packs an interesting set of features, including a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 200-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear, a host of AI features, and more. This makes it one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles

That said, check out the best deals on Samsung mobiles available during the Amazon festival sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.