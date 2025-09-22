Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings some great discounts on Samsung mobiles. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2025 00:30 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on mobiles
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on mobiles
  • The sale also brings exclusive deals for Samsung mobiles
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live, and it brings some massive discounts across categories. Moreover, the sale also brings some amazing deals on the latest smartphones, including Samsung mobiles. Whether it be the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series or the budget-friendly Galaxy M and Galaxy A series, customers can get one of the best deals on Samsung smartphones during the sale period. So, if you are wondering which Samsung smartphone to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking about some of the best Samsung phone offers available right now during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live for Prime members, while for other members, the sale will kickstart from September 23, 2025. During the sale, customers can save up to Rs 65,000 on the purchase of a new Samsung smartphone. Moreover, the sale also brings a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Apart from this, the platform also offers some additional discounts on exchange offers along with no-cost EMI options.

One of the biggest deals you can get during the Amazon sale 2025 is on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The flagship smartphone from the South Korean brand will be available for Rs. 71,999 during the sale period. The smartphone packs an interesting set of features, including a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 200-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear, a host of AI features, and more. This makes it one of the best flagship smartphones you can buy during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles

That said, check out the best deals on Samsung mobiles available during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
2 Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Rs. 17,499 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,10,999 Buy Now
5 Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Rs 27,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
6 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 71,999 Buy Now
7 Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
8 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 48,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
9 Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs 80,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now
10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,12,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
