The Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale is a much-awaited event for smartphone enthusiasts. This year, the sale promises to be bigger and better than ever, with exciting offers and prizes that are too good to miss. Highlights of the sale include up to 50 percent off on the latest smartphone models, assured benefit vouchers worth Rs. 10,000, and the chance to win a TataNexon EV Car and Revamp Moto Electric Bikes.
If you're planning to purchase a smartphone during the sale, here are seven options you should consider:
Oppo A78 5G (Rs. 18,999)
If you're in the market for a good 5G smartphone, then the Oppo A78 is a great choice. During the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale, it's available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999). The Oppo A78 is powered by a MediaTekDimensity 700 processor and 8GB of RAM, ensuring you can multitask and run your apps smoothly. The 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and responsive experience. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel mainsensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. There's an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. CITI Bank credit and debit card users can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 750 during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S (Rs. 15,999)
If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive features, then the Redmi Note 11S is your ideal pick. During the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale, it's up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The Redmi Note 11S boasts a robust MediaTek Helio A25 processor and 6GB of RAM, making it ideal for seamless multitasking and smooth app performance. The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. CITI Bank credit card users can also enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 750, during the sale.
OPPO F19s (Rs. 16,490)
OPPO F19s is available at an reduced price of Rs. 16,490 (MRP Rs. 22,999) during the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale. This device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, making multitasking and running apps effortless. Additionally, CITI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Rs. 61,999)
During the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 66,999). OnePlus' flagship smartphone features impressive specifications, including a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a stunning QHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel lenses. ICICI Bank credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 6,000 instant discount during the sale.
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (Rs. 19,999)
Get the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale. With a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, this smartphone offers an immersive viewing experience. Packed with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 6GB of RAM, it can easily handle demanding tasks. The triple rear camera setup and hybrid memory card slot (up to 1TB) make it ideal for capturing memories and storing media. ICICI Bank credit card holders can receive an additional instant discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale.
Realme C30 (Rs. 7,999)
During the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale, you can get your hands on the Realme C30 at a price of Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs.8,299). This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. With 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and the option to expand storage with a microSD card up to 1TB, you'll have plenty of space to store all your photos, videos, and apps. TheUnisoc Tiger T612 processor ensures smooth and seamless performance. CITI Bank credit and debit card users can also avail an additional 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 during the sale.
Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Rs. 31,999)
During the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale, the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is available at heavily discounted price of Rs. 31,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 39,999. With a large 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, and a powerful MediaTekDimensity 1200 processor, this phone is perfect for a seamless, high-quality mobile experience. The phone includes a triplerear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel rear camera. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, a 4,300mAh battery andsupports 44W fast charging.
The Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale presents an opportunity to upgrade your mobile phone and get the latest and greatest smartphones at a discounted price. Offers and discounts are available on a wide range of models across different price points.the Croma Smartphone Carnival Sale also offers a chance to win a Tata Nexon EV Car and Revamp Moto Electric Bikes.
