The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live, bringing some outstanding discounts, lucrative deals, and more across all categories. However, the mobile section brings the biggest discounts during the sale, especially on Samsung smartphones. During the sale, Amazon is offering the biggest discount on the flagship model from the South Korean brand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This makes the perfect time for the customers to get their hands on a flagship smartphone without breaking the bank. The Galaxy handset is available at just Rs. 71,999, marking one of the biggest price drops of the year. If you're interested in purchasing this Samsung flagship mobile, we are here to help. In this article, we will talk in depth about the five reasons why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Flagship-Grade Cameras

One of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is its cameras. The flagship model comes equipped with a quad-camera setup on the rear panel, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens that can capture photos with up to 100x zoom. This, coupled with a 12-megapixel front camera, makes it one of the best camera smartphones in the market.

Brightest Display in the Segment

The flagship-grade Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with one of the best displays you can get in the industry. The handset features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED display with vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. The display also allows you to watch content in 4K, while the high refresh rate makes the whole gaming experience a fluid one. This makes it the perfect device for streaming, gaming, and reading, a delightful experience.

No-Nonsense Galaxy AI Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with a slew of Galaxy AI features that are actually useful and not just marketing gimmicks. Features like Live Translate, Chat Assist, Interpreter mode, Circle to Search, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and more make it one of the most advanced AI-powered smartphones, which can assist with daily tasks, creativity, and multilingual communication.

Timeless and Premium Design That is Durable

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is loaded with a durable yet premium design language. The smartphone is one of the few smartphones from the lineup that features a titanium frame and offers a sleek profile. It is just 8.6mm thick, making it easier to carry around without worrying much about the weight. More importantly, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Armour protection, which also makes it sturdy.

Flagship Performance and Fluid User Interface

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is especially made for this smartphone. The handset also features 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, which means that it handles most of the demanding tasks like high-end gaming, video editing, and more with ease. Moreover, the handset also runs on OneUI 6.1, which is upgradable to OneUI 8. The user interface is best-suited for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the support for the S-Pen Stylus further sweetens the deal.

Final Thoughts

At Rs. 71,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is undoubtedly an attractive flagship deal that you can consider during the Amazon sale. The smartphone packs class-leading hardware, including a flagship Snapdragon processor, a 200-megapixel quad rear camera, built-in S-Pen support, a titanium build, and a plethora of Galaxy AI features.

Additionally, you will have longer software support, ensuring your device lasts longer. So, if you are looking for a flagship smartphone and don't want to spend a fortune on it, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, is a must-buy.

