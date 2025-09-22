Technology News
Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Deals Compared

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 began at midnight on Monday for subscribers on both platforms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 19:18 IST
Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Deals Compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro are available at discounted prices on Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights
  • Amazon Sale 2025 provides additional cashback offers
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in January 2024
  • Amazon and Flipkart sales began on Monday for paid members
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro are available on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively, at discounted prices, as their festive sale events have been kicked off for their paid subscribers. Both phones were Samsung's and Apple's flagship handsets last year, but they still offer decent camera and chipset performance for most people, while having good battery life. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will commence for others at midnight on Tuesday.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is currently listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999. On the other hand, the higher-end option with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is being offered at Rs. 1,04,999. It is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Violet colourways on the e-commerce platform. Prime members can also get a 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

It is important to note that this is a direct price cut and does not include additional cashback offers and credit and debit card discounts that you can avail for yourself. This is a limited-time offer, which will be available till the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 ends. For context, the handset was launched in India in January 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Coming to Apple's flagship smartphone from last year, the base variant of the iPhone 16 Pro, with Flipkart Black membership, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 85,999, for the base 128GB storage variant, excluding additional bank offers. You can also get an additional Rs. 5,000 off while purchasing the phone using a credit or debit card of ICICI Bank or Axis Bank.

There are also interest-free EMI options available for those who do not wish to pay the full price in one go. It is presently available in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.

Flipkart had earlier announced that the iPhone 16 Pro at Rs. 69,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, which included a Rs. 5,000 discount that the e-commerce platform would have offered on credit card transactions of select banks.

Launched in September 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro was priced in India at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options were priced at Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comparison
  iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorApple A18 ProSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM8GB12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OSiOS 18Android 14
Resolution1206x2622 pixels-
Battery Capacity-5000mAh
See full Comparison »
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
