Galaxy F06 5G has been announced as Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The introductory price keeps it under Rs. 10,000, a big statement by Samsung. This is one segment that's considered mass market for OEMs and this should ring cash counters for the company. The good news is Samsung has put in all the bells and whistles one can expect in a modern-day smartphone in this price bracket.

At the launch of Galaxy F06 5G, Gadgets 360 got a chance to talk to Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India. We wanted to understand the feedback Samsung received from the market that led to the launch of the F06 5G smartphone. "Think at the core of it, we've always believed that we do not want to put our consumers in a situation where they are compromising on the basics, right? When we looked at what is a consumer requirement when they are looking at a 5G phone, I mean, a full 5g support is the first thing I would expect. We don't want to isolate any audience who did not force people to change anything, which is their normal course of behaviour. I think that is at the core of it, that the full 5G network support is what we wanted to offer. So that means SA, NSA, all, telecom operator support including carrier aggregation," he explained.

He continued, "Samsung possesses the strength in its R&D and all of that has gone into giving this product a full 5G experience, plus we looked into the design. This was one of the feedback that consumers did, and especially the young consumers, who are like a prime audience for this price point. I mean, there are a lot of aspirations that Indian consumers have. It might be in mass 5G phone, but people want a device that looks premium because it's a perfect accessory to their lifestyle. And that's where, if you see the ripple, low design, the shimmer, the colour choices, all of that has just somewhere come from those consumer interactions, that feedback, and that's at the core of it."

Next up, Rao talked about getting the price right. "I think a 4GB + 128GB smartphone at Rs. 9,499 makes for a full package without compromises. We are very confident with the prices as it comes from a lot of consumer feedback. I think we want to listen and want to launch products when we are ready to launch it at the right time with the full package," he added.

The Galaxy F06 5G is the only phone in its price segment that offers four years of software support. On being asked how Samsung came up with this idea when no other competition is offering this in an even higher price bracket. Rao said, "As you're aware of the R&D strength Samsung has in India. We have multiple centres sitting here that are working on optimising devices, making them for India, localising and customising. So that's obviously, the entire ecosystem helps us bring products like this. If you see, we've been trying to push the boundary at each price point when no one was offering any commitment to OS upgrades. But I think this one is again a testament to the R&D strength and the kind of ecosystem we enjoy that we do not want to cut corners and we understand consumers hold on to their devices for a fair bit of time, and or maybe they hand it down right within the family, someone else gets in. So we don't want consumers to be stuck with a phone which, in a year, is not keeping up with the changing times, with four OS upgrades and four years of security updates is basic. That's our commitment and assurance to consumers that you need not worry about it. If you want to use it for that long, the device is going to back you up."

It is available in Bahama Blue and Lit Violet colours

Samsung's Galaxy F-series has been pushing some interesting devices for some time. Starting with the Galaxy F62 which offered a massive 7000mAh battery, the Galaxy F23 5G offered a voice focus feature, the Galaxy F15 offered an sAMOLED display and the Galaxy F55 offered a vegan leather design.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: First Impressions

The Galaxy F06 5G supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. This will mean whether you are on Jio or Airtel networks, you can enjoy 5G network support.

It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 800nits peak brightness. The display is bright and crisp enough for the price segment. There's a dual camera setup at the back featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera. In the limited time, we couldn't test the cameras so maybe stay tuned for our full review whenever that comes out.

Under the hood, there's a MediaTek D6300 processor and comes with 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options. Samsung claims that the phone can score 416K in the AnTuTu benchmark which is impressive. But, we will wait until we get our hands on the device to run our set of synthetic benchmarks. Backing the device is a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, again something that's not seen in other phones in this category. But, the biggest highlight here is Samsung's reaffirmation by providing 4 years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. All of this makes the Galaxy F06 5G a great package at this price point. Another highlight is it will launch with Android 15-based One UI 7.0 out-of-the-box.

All of this makes the Galaxy F06 5G a capable smartphone in its price bracket and on that note, stay tuned for our full review.