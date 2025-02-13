Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Which is Better?

Samsung has finally introduced its most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is the brand's attempt to capture a sizeable chunk in the sub-Rs 12,000 price segment. The Korean brand's latest budget-centric smartphone comes loaded with interesting features and specifications. The device offers a unique design at the rear panel, a decent processor, the latest Android version, and more. However, the competition is quite tough in this price segment.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G has almost the same features and specifications as the Galaxy F06 5G. So, the question here is: Which is better? So, to help you with the decision, we are putting both devices against each other to see which offers a better value-for-money proposition. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G price in India currently starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 6GB RAM and 128GB model is available for Rs 11,499. That said, the company is currently offering an introductory bank cashback offer, which brings the effective price of Rs 9,499 for the base variant and Rs 10,999 for the top-end variant.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G comes with a single variant that is priced at Rs. 11,499. However, with some banks' offers, customers can purchase it for as low as Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Design

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G offers a sleek design. The rear panel comes with a new Ripple Glow finish that shimmers with every movement. The front comes with a waterdrop-notch display. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is available in two colour options: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. It measures 167.4 x 77.4 x 8mm and weighs 191 grams.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G also brings an interesting design language to the table. The device offers a glass back and packs a Vibe Light at the rear panel, which is a segment-first feature. The front panel comes with a punch-hole cutout. The Lava Blaze 3 5G is available in Glass Blue and Glass Gold colour options. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.24 x 8.6mm and weighs 201 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Display

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display. The screen comes with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Moreover, the company is offering a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 800nits of peak brightness on the latest device.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G is loaded with a 6.56-inch HD+ curved display. The screen offers a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Moreover, the handset features a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G is loaded with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is based on a 6nm process. The handset comes loaded with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Moving on, the Galaxy F06 5G is available with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The device comes equipped with Android 15 with One UI 7.0 on top. Interestingly, the brand is offering four years of OS and four years of security updates for this smartphone.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G is also powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The handset comes loaded with a single storage option. You get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. That said, the memory can be further expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The Blaze 3 5G runs on Android 14 operating system and offers a stock Android experience. The company promised an upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Cameras

The handset comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture coupled with a 2-megapixel AI sensor. You also get a new Vibe Light feature on the smartphone. On the front, the device features an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Battery

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. The company offers 25W fast-charge support.

The Lava handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The device also supports 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Lava Blaze 3 5G: Conclusion

To conclude, both devices come neck-to-neck in terms of sheer specifications. The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G offers a shiny design language coupled with the latest Android version. It is a good thing to see that the brand has promised four years of OS and security updates to the device, which is a rarity in this price segment. On the other hand, the Lava Blaze 3 5G brings a slightly better display and a glass back that adds a bit of premium touch. So, if you want a Samsung smartphone under a budget with longer updates, then you can consider the Galaxy F06 5G. Those who want a stock Android experience coupled with a slightly smoother display can consider the Lava Blaze 3 5G.