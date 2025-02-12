Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With 4 Years of Android OS Updates, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With 4 Years of Android OS Updates, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

The Galaxy F06 5G gets a 6.7-inch HD+ display.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 20:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With 4 Years of Android OS Updates, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy F06 5G is available in Bahama Blue (Pictured) and Lit Violet colour options

Highlights
  • The Galaxy F06 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support
  • Galaxy F06 5G has a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has been launched in India as an affordable 5G smartphone. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and supports 4 years of Android OS updates. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup that's headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Samsung's online store, as well as select offline channels. The Galaxy F06 5G will be sold in India in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be available in India in two variants. The base option with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, whereas a higher 6GB RAM option with similar storage option can be yours for Rs. 11,499. Samsung is also offering a Rs. 500 bank cashback offer to further reduce the price.

Customers will be able to purchase the Galaxy F06 5G in two colour options – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a large 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and 800 nits brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per Samsung, the chipset on the phone has managed to score up to 416,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. On the software side, the phone runs One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Samsung has also promised to offer 4 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the handset.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy F06 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit that comprises a primary 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset features an 8-megapixel camera.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F06 5G and it supports 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 12 5G bands in the country. It gets security features such as Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Quick Share. The phone features a unique ‘Ripple Glow' finish on the rear panel and has a fingerprint scanner placed underneath the Power button. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Austria’s BitPanda Secures FCA Approval in UK, Plans to Offer ‘Set-and-Forget' Savings Strategy

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With 4 Years of Android OS Updates, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Could Launch Next Week; M4 MacBook Air, Others to Follow Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India
  3. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  4. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Camera Design, Four Colours
  5. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  6. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Specifications Leaked, May Pack a 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Appears to Be Listed on GeekBench
  8. WhatsApp for iOS Might Soon Let You Add Your Instagram Profile Link
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Listed on GeekBench Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G With 4 Years of Android OS Updates, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Apple Introduces New Tool to Let Users Migrate Digital Purchases Between Two Accounts
  4. MIT Develops Tiny Robotic Insect Drones with 100x Longer Flight Time Than Before
  5. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Said to Arrive on PS5 Soon, Could Be Announced at State of Play
  6. Austria’s BitPanda Secures FCA Approval in UK, Plans to Offer ‘Set-and-Forget' Savings Strategy
  7. Donald Trump’s Crypto Firm Announces Strategic Token Reserve, Plans to Invest in DeFi
  8. A Star With a Planet May Be Racing Through the Galaxy at Record Speed
  9. OpenAI Says it Does Not Use Indian Media Groups' Content to Train ChatGPT, Court Filing Shows
  10. CERN's ALPHA Experiment Achieves Precise Antihydrogen Measurement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »