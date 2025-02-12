Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has been launched in India as an affordable 5G smartphone. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and supports 4 years of Android OS updates. The handset comes with a dual rear camera setup that's headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Samsung's online store, as well as select offline channels. The Galaxy F06 5G will be sold in India in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be available in India in two variants. The base option with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999, whereas a higher 6GB RAM option with similar storage option can be yours for Rs. 11,499. Samsung is also offering a Rs. 500 bank cashback offer to further reduce the price.

Customers will be able to purchase the Galaxy F06 5G in two colour options – Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a large 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and 800 nits brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per Samsung, the chipset on the phone has managed to score up to 416,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. On the software side, the phone runs One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Samsung has also promised to offer 4 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches for the handset.

As for the cameras, the Galaxy F06 5G comes with a dual rear camera unit that comprises a primary 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset features an 8-megapixel camera.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F06 5G and it supports 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 12 5G bands in the country. It gets security features such as Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Quick Share. The phone features a unique ‘Ripple Glow' finish on the rear panel and has a fingerprint scanner placed underneath the Power button.