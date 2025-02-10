Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications and Colourways Announced

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Updated: 10 February 2025 16:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications and Colourways Announced

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be sold in two colour variants in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be launched in India on February 12
  • The handset will get four years of Android OS and security updates
  • The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be launched in India this week, according to the company. The upcoming entry-level smartphone from the South Korean company is set to arrive in two colour options and will be sold via Flipkart and Samsung's stores in the country. With only a couple of days before Samsung unveils its next Galaxy F-series handset, it has revealed several details of the device, including its colour options, key specifications, memory variants, software features and support timeline.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Price Range

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will be launched in India on February 12, according to a recently created microsite on the e-commerce website. The handset will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) IST, and it will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's retail stores.

We also have an approximate estimate of the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G price in India, thanks to the same landing page. In India, the Galaxy F06 5G will be priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 9,999. It will be available in Bahama Blue and Lit Violet colourways.

samsung galaxy f06 5g flipkart inline Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G microsite on Flipkart
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will sport a 17.13cm (around 6.8 inches) HD+ LCD screen with up to 800nits peak brightness and a waterdrop-style display cutout for the selfie camera. It appears to sport large bezels, and a particularly thick chin at the bottom. It will be equipped with a Dimensity 6300 chip, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy F06 5G will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It will also carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The company says that the phone will receive four years of Android OS upgrades and security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy F06 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 25W wired charging. Customers will have to purchase a charger, as it won't ship with the smartphone. The Galaxy F06 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

