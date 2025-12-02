Vivo X300 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday alongside the standard Vivo X300 model. The flagship Vivo X series smartphone comes in two colour options and has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The Vivo X300 Pro boasts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel periscope sensor, and carries a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The new device sports a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo X300 Pro was launched in China and select global markets in October.

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is available in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.

Pre-booking for the Vivo X300 Pro will start today, and the sale will begin on December 10. The handset will go on sale through the company's India website, Flipkart and other retail channels.

Vivo's Telephoto Extender Kit is priced at Rs. 18,999.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo X300 Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 94.85 percent screen to body ratio, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 452ppi pixel density. The screen supports HDR10+ content and has SGS Low Blue Light certification and TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification.

The Vivo X300 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device has an Aluminium Alloy middle frame, and Vivo has used glass and glass fibre on the front and back, respectively.

Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor with a CIPA 5.5 rating. The camera setup also includes a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a CIPA 5.5 rating, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X300 Pro include 5G, Bluetooth 6, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Vivo X300 Pro can be used with the Telephoto Extender Kit 2.35X, coengineered with Zeiss. This add-on accessory can convert the telephoto lens to an optical telephoto lens. It features a USB Type-C port for installation and includes a lens, adapter ring, mounting parts and a matching phone case.

The Vivo X300 Pro houses a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The Chinese version of the phone also has a 6,510mAh battery. But the global variant of the phone, for comparison, has a downgraded 5,440mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, measures around 161x75.5x7.99mm and weighs 226g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.