Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size

In a market where big-sized smartphones have taken over, Vivo is trying to bring back the compact flagships with its latest X300. The company's newest smartphone aims to address three crucial factors: a compact design, a flagship-grade camera, and top-notch performance. With the new Vivo X300, the brand is not simply offering a mini replica of its big Pro models, but a smartphone that delivers no-nonsense performance alongside a premium design. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB option; the 12GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 81,999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB model is priced at Rs. 85,999.

That said, the company has made sure to add all the features that you need in a flagship smartphone and even gone a step ahead to include in the camera department by introducing the 200-megapixel rear camera in the X-series. That said, does it make sense to go with this flagship model with current market dynamics? I had the opportunity to spend some time with the device, and here is what you need to know.

Vivo X300 Design: Silky, Compact, and Premium

Dimensions - 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm

Weight - 199g

Colours - Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red

Vivo has finally brought back the compact form factor with the latest Vivo X300, a trend that had long been lost among big-sized phones. The phone definitely stands out from the competition thanks to its compact design. Moreover, at just 7.99mm thick and 190 grams, the smartphone feels lighter and more comfortable than most flagships at a similar price point.

The latest Vivo X300 offers a compact form factor that's easy to hold in your hand

The back panel is where the actual magic is. You will see a large camera module that houses the Zeiss-branded triple-camera sensors. The back panel has a velvety feel, which surely enhances the overall touch experience. The device is available in three colour options: Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red. I got the Summit Red colour option for review, and it's surely one of the best colours I have seen on a flagship smartphone in 2025.

The red is subtle and never feels flashy. I also liked that the company is offering a similarly coloured silicone protective case, which is rare to find on the market. The front features a 6.31-inch screen that hits the sweet spot, offering immersive content consumption without being too large for easy navigation.

The handset comes with a metal frame, and the button placement is on point

Coming to durability, the phone comes equipped with an IP68 + IP69 rating, which makes it water and dust-resistant. Overall, the Vivo X300 is surely one of the best-designed smartphones from the brand.

Vivo X300 Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.31-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 2160Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, 460ppi, 4,500nits peak brightness

The latest device from Vivo is packed with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display that offers a 2160x2640-pixel resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone packs a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display

The company has used an 8T LTPO panel that supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with UltraMotion technology, which makes the whole swiping experience much smoother than previous generation models. You also get three options: Auto Switch, High (120Hz), and Standard (up to 60Hz).

Coming to the performance, the display delivers crisp visuals, and the colours are vivid. There are various display mode options available in the Settings, allowing you to customise them to your liking.

That being said, the compact screen size also makes it difficult to enjoy the content as compared to the standard 6.8-inch screens. The handset also comes with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, more than enough for indoor or outdoor use.

The phone comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, which is smooth and fluid

Coming to the audio, it lags a bit. The phone has a single speaker at the bottom, and the earpiece serves as a secondary speaker. Although the audio output is decent, it is not loud enough. Moreover, at high volumes, the sound feels a bit hollow, which kind of spoils the experience. So, it is best to use a TWS or headphones while playing a game or streaming your favourite show or movie.

Vivo X300 Software: OriginOS Makes a Huge Difference

Software - OriginOS

Version - Android 16

Updates Promised - 5 Years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches

The Vivo X300 is among the first smartphones from the brand that ships with OriginOS. The company has taken a huge leap in terms of providing a new user experience with the OriginOS skin. The software now feels more polished and refined compared to FunTouchOS. The animations are much more fluid, while the UI maintains clean visuals.

The Vivo X300 runs OriginOS, which is based on Android 16

And the level of customisation makes it one of the best iterations from the brand that I have tested so far. Right from the lock screen to the icon packs and more, the new engine feels more responsive than ever.

Vivo X300 Performance: Flagship Performer

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 9500

Memory - Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 512GB UFS 3.1

Vivo X300 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The newest chipset brings flagship-grade performance to the table, which can also be seen in the synthetic benchmarks:

Benchmarks Vivo X300 iQOO 15 Realme GT 8 Pro OnePlus 15 Display resolution 1.5K 2K 2K 1.5K Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) AnTuTu v10 31,38,115 38,44,437 39,27,656 36,35,346 PCMark Work 3.0 16,031 16,038 26,207 15,527 Geekbench 6 Single 3297 3,647 3,553 3,622 Geekbench 6 Multi 9372 10,206 10,701 10,712 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) FTR FTR NA NA Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 1686 2,941 NA NA 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 25,925 25,279 29,951 27,327 3DM Steel Nomad Light 2858 2,842 NA NA

The phone seems smooth and responsive when you use it every day. The apps launch right away, and the system stays responsive even when you are multitasking. So, whether you idly scroll through Instagram Reels or listen to music while reading something online, you won't notice a lag or stutter.

The smartphone is loaded with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor

The phone can also handle most graphics-heavy games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile or BGMI. In BGMI, the phone could run the game at up to 90 frames per second for extended periods. And during the gameplay, there weren't any substantial frame drops or stutters. The touch response was also good.

However, the thermal performance could have been better on this smartphone. During testing, I noticed the phone heats up quite a bit, even when running benchmark tests like Antutu or 3DMark. This was also evident during gaming sessions; you could feel the camera module glass and the surrounding area getting hot when you pushed it to its limit.

Vivo X300 Cameras: Impressive

Rear - 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture + 50-megapixel telephoto sensor + 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 50-megapixel sensor

When it comes to the X-series, the camera takes centre stage. The same is true of the Vivo X300. The smartphone is loaded with a Zeiss-branded triple-camera setup on the rear panel that is easily one of the best you can get in this price segment.

The Vivo X300 features a 200-megapixel primary sensor that delivers some crisp results

This is the first smartphone from the company that comes equipped with a 200-megapixel primary ISOCELL HPB sensor. The company has also used a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-602 telephoto sensor, while the 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is an ISOCELL JN1 sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel selfie shooter that comes with an ISOCELL JN1 sensor. This, coupled with the new VS1 imaging chip, offers much better results as compared to the previous models.

Vivo X300 daylight camera samples were clicked using the 200-megapixel primary sensor (Tap to open in full size)

Talking about the primary sensor, the phone takes some amazing shots in daylight conditions. The dynamic range is on point, and colours look natural. The best thing here is that the photos look polished and do not go overboard with heavy processing.

Vivo X300 low-light camera samples were clicked using the 200-megapixel primary sensor (Tap to open in full size)

The primary sensor also performs proficiently in low-light conditions. The photos are usually free of noise, well-exposed, and yield consistent results across different scenes. The details are there, and the sharpness is on point. The colours look natural, and the dynamic range is generally good, except in extremely low-light conditions.

Daylight camera samples from the Vivo X300 were captured with the 50-megapixel telephoto sensor (Tap to open in full size)

The telephoto sensor is equally good here. In daylight, the images came out natural and well-detailed. You can also spot random details like leaves or bricks when you zoom in. The telephoto also comes with a 3x optical zoom that provides realistic bokeh, and with the different Zeiss filters, you can definitely up the game of portraits. Plus, you can also take close-ups with the telephoto lens, which look pleasant and detailed.

Vivo X300 low-light camera samples were clicked using the 50-megapixel telephoto sensor (Tap to open in full size)

The telephoto sensor also performed well in capturing photos in low-light conditions. The dynamic range was excellent, and the colours were well-balanced. However, the zoomed photos reduce detail, but they are still usable.

Daylight and low-light camera samples from the Vivo X300 were captured with the 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (Tap to open in full size)

I really liked that the company has also improved the ultra-wide-angle lens performance on the Vivo X300. The photos taken with the ultra-wide-angle camera came out well, with decent colours, high contrast, and sharpness. The dynamic range was good, and the barrel distortion issue is minimal here. The low-light performance is also decent, and the handset can capture some good photos when the lighting is dim, though in extreme conditions, the quality is reduced.

The Vivo X300 offers sharp, crisp selfies in daylight and performs decently in low light as well

The selfie camera does a decent job of capturing selfies and portraits. The skin tone is retained, and the subject separation is on par with the competition. The low-light performance is also decent, though you might find slight grains and noise in extreme conditions.

Vivo X300 Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 6,040mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

The Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery. Vivo is using a new BlueVolt battery that comes with 4th-generation Silicone Anode technology. The company claims that the new battery increases energy density and enables better performance than the previous generation. And the same is reflected in daily usage.

The device is powered by a 6,040mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging

The phone lasted one whole day with medium to heavy usage, including taking photos, answering calls, checking emails, listening to music, and playing short games. With normal to moderate usage, the phone delivered more than a day's worth of battery backup.

The handset also comes with 90W FlashCharge support along with 40W wireless charging. The charging is fast, to be honest. You can get 0 to 100 percent of a full charge in approximately 50 minutes.

Vivo X300 Verdict

The Vivo X300 comes as a surprise package and impresses across the board. Whether it be its compact size, design, or build quality, the phone feels premium the moment you hold it in your hand. The handset also comes with a vibrant display that delivers smooth visuals and rich colours.

Vivo also solved the biggest problem of compact smartphones: the battery. The handset, despite its small form factor, delivers almost a full day of battery life.

The Vivo X300 seems to be a good flagship smartphone that can give Samsung and Apple a run for their money

I also appreciate the company's efforts to develop OriginOS, which is now much smoother and more fluid than the outdated FunTouchOS. Although the latest iOS version inspires it, I still found it refreshing to use. The performance is what you would expect from a flagship, though the thermal management could have been a little better.

However, the stars of the show are the cameras. The handset stands out from the crowd with its finely-tuned cameras, which deliver consistent results in both daylight and low-light conditions. That said, compact flagships are rare in this market, and a compact smartphone with flagship-grade cameras is even rarer. However, the Vivo X300 delivers in both areas, making it one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2025.

For alternatives, you can look at the iPhone 17 (Review), slightly cheaper options like the iQOO 15 (Review) and the OnePlus 15 (Review).