Vivo X300, the company's latest addition to its X smartphone series, was launched in India on Tuesday. The Vivo X300 series was unveiled in China in early October and arrived in select global markets a couple of weeks later. The Indian variant of the Vivo X300, like its Chinese and global counterparts, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and features the company's latest OriginOS 6 skin, which is based on Android 16. It is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X300 series phones are available with an additional teleconverter kit.

Vivo X300 Price in India, Availability

Vivo X300 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively. It is sold in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colour options.

Pre-booking for the Vivo X300 series is currently open in the country via the Vivo India website, and the handsets will go on sale starting December 10.

The Vivo Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender kit is priced at Rs. 18,999. Vivo is offering several mainline benefits, including a flat Rs. 4,000 discount through a bundle offer and an instant 10 percent cashback for SBI Card and HDFC Bank customers. Online offers include 24-month no-cost EMI options and a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made through Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 boasts a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR support. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging chip. The handset supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 comes with a Zeiss-backed rear camera unit, which includes a 200-megapixel 1/1.14-inch HPB sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch JN1 wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX885 LYT-602 telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. At the front, the handset carries a 50 megapixel sensor as well for selfies and video calls. All cameras support 4K video recording.

The Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh lithium-ion battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. For security, it is equipped with an in-display 3D ultrasonic single-point fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Besides, the handset measures 150.57×71.92×7.95mm in size and weighs 190g.

