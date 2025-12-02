Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31 Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200 Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Vivo X300 runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 13:29 IST
Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 comes in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset is equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • The Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo X300, the company's latest addition to its X smartphone series, was launched in India on Tuesday. The Vivo X300 series was unveiled in China in early October and arrived in select global markets a couple of weeks later. The Indian variant of the Vivo X300, like its Chinese and global counterparts, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and features the company's latest OriginOS 6 skin, which is based on Android 16. It is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel sensor. The Vivo X300 series phones are available with an additional teleconverter kit.

Vivo X300 Price in India, Availability

Vivo X300 price in India starts at Rs. 75,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively. It is sold in Elite Black, Mist Blue, and Summit Red colour options.

Pre-booking for the Vivo X300 series is currently open in the country via the Vivo India website, and the handsets will go on sale starting December 10.

The Vivo Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender kit is priced at Rs. 18,999. Vivo is offering several mainline benefits, including a flat Rs. 4,000 discount through a bundle offer and an instant 10 percent cashback for SBI Card and HDFC Bank customers. Online offers include 24-month no-cost EMI options and a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on purchases made through Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo X300 Features, Specifications

The Vivo X300 boasts a 6.31-inch 1.5K (1216×2640 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR support. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging chip. The handset supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.    

For optics, the Vivo X300 comes with a Zeiss-backed rear camera unit, which includes a 200-megapixel 1/1.14-inch HPB sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel 1/2.76-inch JN1 wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX885 LYT-602 telephoto shooter with OIS and 3x optical zoom. At the front, the handset carries a 50 megapixel sensor as well for selfies and video calls. All cameras support 4K video recording.

The Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh lithium-ion battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. For security, it is equipped with an in-display 3D ultrasonic single-point fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Besides, the handset measures 150.57×71.92×7.95mm in size and weighs 190g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Price in India, Vivo X300 India Launch, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 series, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Instagram Reportedly Testing a Three-Hashtag Limit on Posts for Content Discovery
Oppo A6x 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  5. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  6. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at These Colour Options
  10. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  3. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  8. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,510mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »