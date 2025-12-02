The Vivo X300 series is all set to go official in India today (November 2). The successor to the Vivo X200 lineup is confirmed to comprise the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models. The brand has teased several details about the handsets, including their chipsets, in the weeks leading up to the launch. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and will sport Zeiss-tuned cameras.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, including their price, expected features and specifications ahead of their global launch today.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Details

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch in India is set for today at 12pm IST. The company has announced that its upcoming flagship lineup will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. Viewers can catch the Vivo X300 series launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Vivo X300 series launch event live via the video player embedded below.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India (Expected)

According to reports, the Vivo X300 price in India could begin at Rs. 75,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is tipped to be offered in a total of three configurations, with the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively.

The Vivo X300 Pro, meanwhile, could cost Rs. 1,09,999, and it is likely to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Vivo has already confirmed that it will bring the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series to India. It may reportedly be priced at Rs. 20,999.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo X300 series, in India, will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging Chip. The flagship phones will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro is confirmed to be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. It will comprise a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) HPB APO telephoto camera. The handset is also teased to have a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 selfie camera on the front.

Meanwhile, the standard X300 will have a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) HPB primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) Sony LYT-602 telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. It will also get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It remains unknown if the Vivo X300 series will be similar to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the X300 has a 6,040mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a 6,510mAh battery. Both models support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.