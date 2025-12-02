Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

The Vivo X300 series will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 December 2025 06:00 IST
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 lineup is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series is confirmed to include standard and Pro models
  • The lineup will be powered by flagship Dimensity 9500 chipsets
  • Vivo will also bring the Zeiss Extender Kit for the X300 Pro to India
Advertisement

The Vivo X300 series is all set to go official in India today (November 2). The successor to the Vivo X200 lineup is confirmed to comprise the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models. The brand has teased several details about the handsets, including their chipsets, in the weeks leading up to the launch. The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are confirmed to be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset and will sport Zeiss-tuned cameras.

Here's all you need to know about the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, including their price, expected features and specifications ahead of their global launch today.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Details

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch in India is set for today at 12pm IST. The company has announced that its upcoming flagship lineup will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. Viewers can catch the Vivo X300 series launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch the Vivo X300 series launch event live via the video player embedded below.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India (Expected)

According to reports, the Vivo X300 price in India could begin at Rs. 75,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is tipped to be offered in a total of three configurations, with the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively.

The Vivo X300 Pro, meanwhile, could cost Rs. 1,09,999, and it is likely to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Vivo has already confirmed that it will bring the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series to India. It may reportedly be priced at Rs. 20,999.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Vivo X300 series, in India, will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging Chip. The flagship phones will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro is confirmed to be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. It will comprise a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) HPB APO telephoto camera. The handset is also teased to have a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 selfie camera on the front.

Meanwhile, the standard X300 will have a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) HPB primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) Sony LYT-602 telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. It will also get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It remains unknown if the Vivo X300 series will be similar to their Chinese counterparts. In China, the X300 has a 6,040mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a 6,510mAh battery. Both models support 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 series, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Price, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Vivo X300 Launch, Vivo X300 Pro Launch, Vivo X300 Features, Vivo X300 Pro Features, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances, and More

Related Stories

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Black Friday Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Smart TVs and More
  3. Researchers Claim to Jailbreak Gemini 3 Within Minutes
  4. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Oakley Meta Glasses Are Now Available for Purchase in India
  6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Gets Certification in the US Ahead of December 17 Launch
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Soon With This Leica Camera Upgrade
  8. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could 'Burp' Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling
  9. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Leaked; Here's How Much It Might Cost
  10. Netflix Will Not Let You Cast From a Phone to TVs and Streaming Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
  2. Scientists Warn Southern Ocean Could ‘Burp’ Stored Heat, Delaying Global Cooling for 100 Years
  3. New Gravitational-Wave Signal May Reveal Primordial Black Holes Born After the Big Bang
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Finds Unexpected Ultraviolet Radiation Around Young Protostars
  5. Cristina Kathirvelan Begins Streaming on Aha Tamil: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Mistaken Identity
  6. Ranveer Singh-Starrer Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Reportedly Out: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Bad Guys 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About DreamWorks’ Funniest Heist Crew
  8. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  9. The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Online?
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Key Specifications Confirmed; Will Launch in Three Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »