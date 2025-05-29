After its global debut earlier this month, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is all set to be introduced in India soon. It is expected to become the company's flagship gaming-centric handset and will arrive as the successor to the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G which was introduced in April 2024. The company has already teased several details about the upcoming smartphone via its social media handles, giving us a glimpse of its capabilities. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is claimed to be "eSports ready” and features shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate. The phone is also said to support 120fps for BGMI gameplay.

We have curated every detail about the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, from official feature revealing to leaks by credible sources, bringing you a comprehensive overview of the upcoming handset. From launch date and expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything you know about the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G ahead of its debut.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Launch Date in India

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G launch date in India is set for June 3 at 12pm IST. Its launch event is expected to be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel, enabling viewers to catch a glimpse of the handset upon its unveiling.

Infinix will likely announce details of the smartphones related to price and availability at the same event.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Expected Price in India and Availability

At the moment, the company has not yet revealed any details about the pricing of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G in India. Its global counterpart, currently selling in Malaysia, is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200) for the 12GB+256GB option. In the same market, Infinix also offers a Gaming Master Edition of the handset which bundles a MagCharge Cooler and a MagCase.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a microsite live on Flipkart which suggests that it might be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce site.

Realme GT 7 Series Specifications and Features

We already know several details about the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G courtesy of various teasers by the China-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Here's a quick look at the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Design

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G will be introduced in India in two colourways — Blade White and Dark Flare. The former is confirmed to sport a glowing edifice with a silver LED matrix and a white back cover. Meanwhile, the latter will have customisable RGB LED light panels at the back.

As per the company, both models will feature a design called Cyber Mecha 2.0. Teaser images suggest this design language will incorporate symmetrical layouts and mechanical lines. The back of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is also said to have a rectangular-shaped camera module.

The handset is also confirmed to get dedicated shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate not only for gaming, but also for camera operations and media playback.

Display

While display specifications of the Indian variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G remain under wraps, it is likely to be similar to its global counterpart. The global variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen with 1,100 nits peak brightness, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, and a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate. The screen comes with TÜV Rheinland's low blue light and flicker-free certifications and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Performance and Software

The global variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is said to support up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion and ships with XOS 15 based on Android 15. Infinix says the Indian variant of the handset will support a frame rate of up to 120fps in games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

The brand has also confirmed that the handset will come loaded with gaming shoulder buttons and an X-axis linear motor for enhanced haptics. The phone is equipped with Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine and AI-backed VC cooling system for efficient heat dissipation. The global model also comes with support for the Infinix AI suite which is backed by Folax as well as DeepSeek R1 AI models.

Camera

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is speculated to sport a dual rear camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone could get a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. More details are likely to be available as the launch date nears.

Battery

The Indian variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G may have similar battery specifications as its global counterpart. It could pack a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. Further, the company may also provide 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging capabilities as well.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G leading up to its launch in India on June 3.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.