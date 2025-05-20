Infinix XPad GT — the company's next GT-branded tablet — will be launched soon. The tablet is now set to launch on May 21, alongside the previously confirmed Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphone, another gamer-focused device. The company has released a teaser giving out details about its choice of chipset, display and its audio setup along with a confirmed release date for the product. Infinix is also expected to announce other products at this event, which includes a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset.

A teaser poster shared by Infinix gives us a good look at the Infinix XPad GT. The poster confirms that the tablet will launch on May 21. Infinix has also listed some key specifications about this gaming-oriented tablet.

As per the teaser, the Infinix XPad GT will sport a 13-inch display with a 2.8K resolution. The display will offer a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate. No details about its touch sampling rate have been provided by the company.

The teaser poster revealing the key features of the Infinix XPad GT

Photo Credit: Infinix

One clear hint that this will be an affordable product is the tablet's processor. Infinix has picked a rather old Snapdragon 888 SoC, which was introduced by Qualcomm in 2020. It has a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz, and is manufactured using 5nm process technology.

The teaser also mentions the presence of an 8-speaker audio system. There is also DTS support, which could deliver immersive sound, useful when playing games or watching movies.

According to a previous report, the tablet will be powered by a 10,000mAh battery and will offer 33W wired charging. It offers a Snapdragon 888, a vapour-chamber based cooling mechanism is also in place. The tablet is expected to be released with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.