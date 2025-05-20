Technology News
Infinix XPad GT Launch Date Set for May 21; Confirmed to Arrive With 8 Speakers and 10,000mAh Battery

Infinix XPad GT is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset that was launched in December 2020.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 May 2025 15:52 IST
Infinix XPad GT Launch Date Set for May 21; Confirmed to Arrive With 8 Speakers and 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix XPad GT appears similar to the company's GT smartphones in terms of design

Highlights
  • The Infinix XPad GT features a Snapdragon 888 processor
  • Its battery can be charged at 33W
  • The tablet has a 13-inch 144Hz display
Infinix XPad GT — the company's next GT-branded tablet — will be launched soon. The tablet is now set to launch on May 21, alongside the previously confirmed Infinix GT 30 Pro smartphone, another gamer-focused device. The company has released a teaser giving out details about its choice of chipset, display and its audio setup along with a confirmed release date for the product. Infinix is also expected to announce other products at this event, which includes a truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset.

A teaser poster shared by Infinix gives us a good look at the Infinix XPad GT. The poster confirms that the tablet will launch on May 21. Infinix has also listed some key specifications about this gaming-oriented tablet.

As per the teaser, the Infinix XPad GT will sport a 13-inch display with a 2.8K resolution. The display will offer a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate. No details about its touch sampling rate have been provided by the company.

infinix xpad gt launch gadgets 360 InfinixXPadGT Infinix

The teaser poster revealing the key features of the Infinix XPad GT
Photo Credit: Infinix

 

One clear hint that this will be an affordable product is the tablet's processor. Infinix has picked a rather old Snapdragon 888 SoC, which was introduced by Qualcomm in 2020. It has a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz, and is manufactured using 5nm process technology.

The teaser also mentions the presence of an 8-speaker audio system. There is also DTS support, which could deliver immersive sound, useful when playing games or watching movies.

According to a previous report, the tablet will be powered by a 10,000mAh battery and will offer 33W wired charging. It offers a Snapdragon 888, a vapour-chamber based cooling mechanism is also in place. The tablet is expected to be released with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

 

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Realme GT 7 Dream Edition to Be Launched in Collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One Team

Infinix XPad GT Launch Date Set for May 21; Confirmed to Arrive With 8 Speakers and 10,000mAh Battery
