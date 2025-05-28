Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have at least 12GB of RAM, as suggested by Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 19:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in July

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the listing has received a single-core score of 2,617
  • Geekbench listing suggests that Galaxy Z Fold 7 would run on Android 16
  • The model number SM-F966N is believed to be of the Korean variant
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site again. The listing for the book-style foldable phone tells us about some of its key specifications. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is listed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Samsung is likely to use an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on the upcoming foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to launch in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Appears on Geekbench

The Geekbench website has listed the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 with model number SM-F966N. A similar handset with the model number SM-F966U had previously appeared on the benchmarking site in April. The model number SM-F966N is believed to be associated with the Korean variant of the foldable.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would run on Android 16 and include at least 12GB of RAM. The phone tested on the benchmark platform has a motherboard codenamed 'sun' with six CPU cores clocking at 3.53GHz and two CPU cores with a peak frequency of 4.47GHz. The codename and CPU speeds seem to be associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Samsung is expected to pack an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the new phone, much like the "for Galaxy" versions of Snapdragon chips in previous foldables and the Galaxy S25 series.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the listing has received a single-core score of 2,617 and a multi-core score of 9,369. For reference, the prototype with SM-F966U has scored 18,143 points on the OpenCL test on Geekbench.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been in the news for some time now. It is tipped to arrive as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. It could measure 3.9mm in thickness when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. The phone is tipped to feature a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

 

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button

