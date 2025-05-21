Technology News
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G ships with Android 15-based XOS 15 and is teased to launch in India soon.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is claimed to support 120fps gaming for PUBG Mobile and MLBB

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G carries a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The hnadset is equipped with gaming shoulder buttons
  • The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G supports 10W wired, 5W wireless reverse charging
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was launched in select global markets on Wednesday. The gaming-focused smartphone is equipped with shoulder triggers, XBoost Gaming Engine and an AI-backed VC cooling system. The handset has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and a 108-megapixel main rear camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The GT 30 Pro is available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is also set to launch in India soon.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price, Availability

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G price in Malaysia starts at MYR 1,299 for the 12GB+256GB option, while the 12GB+512GB costs MYR 1,499. The handset is offered in Blade White, Dark Flare, and Shadow Ash shades. It is available in the country via select online retail e-stores.

The handset comes in a Gaming Master Edition, which comes with a MagCharge Cooler and a MagCase. The company has teased the India launch of the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G as well, but the exact launch date has not been revealed. 

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a 2,160Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 2,304Hz PWM dimming rate, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certification and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone supports up to 12GB of virtual RAM expansion, and it ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. The phone also comes with support for the Infinix AI suite, backed by Folax and DeepSeek R1.

The phone is equipped with Infinix's XBoost Gaming Engine and AI-backed VC cooling system for improved heat management during gaming sessions. The GT 30 Pro 5G comes with gaming shoulder buttons and an x-axis linear motor. It supports 120fps for games like PUBG Mobile and MLBB. 

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G carries a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone has a 13-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging support. It also offers 10W wired and 5W wireless reverse charging as well.

Connectivity options pn the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G include 5G, WI-FI 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS with NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset carries an IR sensor, measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 190g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
