Infinix GT 30 Pro Leaked Images Suggest RGB Lighting, Colour Options Ahead of Global Debut

Infinix GT 30 Pro may be offered in Blade White and Dark Flare colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 13:00 IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro is the successor to last year's Infinix GT 20 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro is reported to feature Cyber Mecha Design 2.0
  • The phone could come with a Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC
  • It may get RGB lighting or silver LED matrix for alerts, battery status
Infinix GT 30 Pro is scheduled to be launched in India and global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, alleged live images of the Infinix GT 20 Pro successor have surfaced that suggest its design elements and colourways. The handset is speculated to come with RGB lighting with one of its colour options, while another offering could sport a silver LED matrix. All models will reportedly feature the Cyber Mecha Design 2.0.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Live Images Surface

XpertPick shared several images of the upcoming Infinix GT 30 Pro in a report. As per the publication, the phone will be available in two colourways — Blade White and Dark Flare, with both having distinct characteristics. The former is said to come with a glowing edifice which features a white back cover and a silver LED matrix. Meanwhile, the latter option may get a rear panel comprising RGB lighting.

infinix gt 30 pro xpertpick Infinix GT 30 Pro

Possible colour options of the Infinix GT 30 Pro
Photo Credit: XpertPick

 

The phone's design is said to be inspired by humanoid robots and high-tech exosuits. Both models will feature a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 comprising symmetrical layouts and mechanical lines. As per the report, the Infinix GT 30 Pro could also get functional lighting for various use cases, including but not limited to general alerts, in-game events, and the battery status.

Although the report did not include visuals of the handset's front fascia, it is expected to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be unveiled in Malaysia on May 21 at 3:00 pm local time (12:30 pm IST).

Infinix GT 30 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Infinix GT 30 Pro may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a up to 512GB storage. The phone is likely to ship with Android 15-based XOS 15.

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It could feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Further reading: Infinix GT 30 Pro, Infinix GT 30 Pro specifications, Infinix GT 30 Pro design, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
