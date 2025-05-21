Infinix GT 30 Pro is scheduled to be launched in India and global markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, alleged live images of the Infinix GT 20 Pro successor have surfaced that suggest its design elements and colourways. The handset is speculated to come with RGB lighting with one of its colour options, while another offering could sport a silver LED matrix. All models will reportedly feature the Cyber Mecha Design 2.0.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Live Images Surface

XpertPick shared several images of the upcoming Infinix GT 30 Pro in a report. As per the publication, the phone will be available in two colourways — Blade White and Dark Flare, with both having distinct characteristics. The former is said to come with a glowing edifice which features a white back cover and a silver LED matrix. Meanwhile, the latter option may get a rear panel comprising RGB lighting.

Possible colour options of the Infinix GT 30 Pro

Photo Credit: XpertPick

The phone's design is said to be inspired by humanoid robots and high-tech exosuits. Both models will feature a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 comprising symmetrical layouts and mechanical lines. As per the report, the Infinix GT 30 Pro could also get functional lighting for various use cases, including but not limited to general alerts, in-game events, and the battery status.

Although the report did not include visuals of the handset's front fascia, it is expected to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will be unveiled in Malaysia on May 21 at 3:00 pm local time (12:30 pm IST).

Infinix GT 30 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Infinix GT 30 Pro may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a up to 512GB storage. The phone is likely to ship with Android 15-based XOS 15.

For optics, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It could feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.