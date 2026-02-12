Oppo K14x 5G was recently launched in India as a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It competes directly with other affordable handsets such as the Realme Narzo 90x 5G and the Redmi 15 5G. All three phones fall in a similar price segment and offer large displays, big batteries, and 5G connectivity for everyday use. Oppo and Realme add fast charging and large battery, and Redmi stands out with a full-HD+ screen and a Snapdragon processor.

Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme Narzo 90x 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 16,999. It will go on sale from February 16 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store. The handset is available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet shades.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India begins at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. It is sold in Nitro Blue, Flash Blue, and a new Maroon Red colourway.

Redmi 15 5G: Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is offered in Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple colour options.

Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme Narzo 90x 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Display, Software

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Realme Narzo 90x 5G sports a 6.80-inch HD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and comes with an IP65 rating.

Redmi 15 5G: Redmi 15 5G comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling, and 850 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme Narzo 90x 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Processor, Battery

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Realme Narzo 90x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging.

Redmi 15 5G: Redmi 15 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It houses a 7,000mAh silicone-carbon battery with 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging support.

Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme Narzo 90x 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm and weighs about 212g.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Realme Narzo 90x 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It measures 166.07x77.93x8.28mm and weighs around 212g.

Redmi 15 5G: Redmi 15 5G comes with a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 168.48x80.45x8.40mm and weighs 217g.

Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme Narzo 90x 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo K14x 5G is a good choice if you want a durable phone with balanced specs and 45W charging. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G suits buyers looking for the largest battery and faster 60W charging support. The Redmi 15 5G is ideal for users who want a sharper full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon chipset, expandable storage options, and extra features like an IR blaster and reverse charging.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best display among the three?

The Redmi 15 5G has the sharpest screen with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ panel and a 144Hz refresh rate. Oppo K14x 5G and Realme Narzo 90x 5G use HD+ LCD panels.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery and fastest charging?

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, making it the strongest option for battery and charging speed. Redmi also has a 7,000mAh battery but slower 33W charging.

3. Which phone is the best value for performance?

The Redmi 15 5G stands out with the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, full-HD+ display, and extra features like an IR blaster, making it a strong value pick in this segment.