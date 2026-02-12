Samsung is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers that offers a range of smartphones across various price segments. The South Korean brand has always pushed boundaries with its Galaxy S series flagships and book-style foldable smartphones. Last year, the company launched its first multi-folding handset, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Apart from its premium foldables and flagship Galaxy S series devices, Samsung offers strong contenders in the budget and mid-range categories. In this segment, the company primarily offers smartphones under its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series.

If you're looking for a Samsung phone under Rs. 25,000, here are some of the best options currently available in India. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, and Galaxy M34 5G. Most of these models feature AMOLED full-HD+ displays, 50-Megapixel rear camera units and 5,000mAh batteries.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is a great option if you want fast performance and future-ready connectivity. This new Galaxy A series phone runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and has a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, alongside up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy A07 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LCD screen, HD+, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB (RAM), 128GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage in India. The 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is another strong all‑rounder in the sub Rs. 25,000 price segment. It was launched last year in the country with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Galaxy A17 5G has Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is confirmed to get six years of major OS upgrades and security updates. It features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel sensor. It also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1330 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price in India

The price of Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is set at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB of RAM +128GB of storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. You can buy it in Black, Blue and Grey colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is another affordable 5G option with reliable everyday performance. It runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15, and is confirmed to receive six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

Samsung has used its Exynos 1380 processor on this Galaxy M36 5G. It carries up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has a triple camera unit on the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It measures 7.7mm in thickness.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1380 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It comes in Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G are ideal if you're looking for reliable basics with 5G support. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It runs on an Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a vapour chamber. It ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15, and Samsung has assured to offer six generations of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

On the rear, Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Like recent Galaxy F series phones, this model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1380 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), Up to 256GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (macro)

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. You can buy the phone in Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G was launched in India in 2023, but this model is still a rounded 5G phone in the market with good specifications. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M34 5G has a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a third sensor. It has a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage and has speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. It carries a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1280 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + unknown sensor

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 25W

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 21,975. It is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colour options.