Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G was recently launched in India as a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It competes directly with other affordable 5G handsets such as the Redmi 15C 5G and the Poco C85 5G. All three devices fall in a similar price segment, feature large HD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and pack 6,000mAh batteries for long usage. While Samsung focuses on long software support, Redmi adds extra features like an IR blaster, and Poco offers expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G vs Redmi 15C 5G vs Poco C85 5G: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The top-end 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 14,499. The phone will go on sale from February 17 via Flipkart and the Samsung online store. It is offered in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colourways.

Redmi 15C 5G: Redmi 15C 5G price in India begins at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB and 8GB RAM options are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. The handset is sold in Midnight Black, Moonlight Blue, and Dusk Purple shades.

Poco C85 5G: Poco C85 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 13,499, while the top 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is sold in Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G vs Redmi 15C 5G vs Poco C85 5G: Display, Software

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8, and Samsung promises six years of OS and security updates.

Redmi 15C 5G: Redmi 15C 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and up to 810 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and is promised two years of OS upgrades.

Poco C85 5G: Poco C85 5G comes with a 6.9-inch HD+ display offering an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.2 with two Android upgrades promised.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G vs Redmi 15C 5G vs Poco C85 5G: Processor, Battery

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with a Mali-G57 GPU, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Redmi 15C 5G: Redmi 15C 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip coupled with support for up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and virtual RAM expansion. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco C85 5G: Poco C85 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and expandable storage up to 1TB. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging and 10W reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G vs Redmi 15C 5G vs Poco C85 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

Redmi 15C 5G: Redmi 15C 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.05mm and weighs 211g.

Poco C85 5G: Poco C85 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a QVGA sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. It measures 173.16x81.07x7.9mm and weighs about 211g.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G vs Redmi 15C 5G vs Poco C85 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is the best pick if you want long-term software support, as Samsung promises six years of OS and security updates. It offers a balanced experience with One UI and solid everyday performance. Meanwhile, the Redmi 15C 5G suits users who want faster 33W charging, extra features like an IR blaster, and higher RAM options. Meanwhile, the Poco C85 5G is ideal for those who need expandable storage up to 1TB and added flexibility with reverse charging.

FAQs

1. Which is the cheapest phone among Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G, Redmi 15C 5G, and Poco C85 5G?

The Redmi 15C 5G and Poco C85 5G are the most affordable options, both starting at Rs. 12,499, while the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G starts at Rs. 12,999.

2. Which phone offers the best software update support?

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G offers the longest update commitment, with Samsung promising six years of OS upgrades and security updates, compared to shorter support timelines from Redmi and Poco.

3. Do all three phones have the same battery size and fast charging support?

Yes, all three phones pack 6,000mAh batteries. However, Redmi 15C 5G and Poco C85 5G support 33W fast charging, while Samsung offers 25W wired charging speed.