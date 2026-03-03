The iPhone 17e has been launched as the latest addition to Apple's non-flagship iPhone lineup. Arriving almost exactly a year after the iPhone 16e, the latest handset from the Cupertino-based giant aims to attract first-time iPhone buyers while offering a much lower price tag than the iPhone 17 models. It brings several key upgrades to the table, including the A19 SoC and double the base storage. The iPhone 17e finally gets MagSafe support, too.

So, is it worth going for the new iPhone 17e, or is the old iPhone 16e still a better option to consider? We have pitted the two phones against each other to help you make an informed decision.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Price in India

The iPhone 17e's price in India starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base 256GB storage option. The 512GB model of the handset is available for Rs. 74,900.

The iPhone 16e launch price in India is Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage model. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations that are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

While Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 16e following the launch of the new model, it can still be purchased via e-commerce platforms and Apple resellers, while stocks last.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Design

The iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e are nearly indistinguishable at first glance in terms of design. Both models feature an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with a glass back and maintain the same 6.1-inch form factor with the classic notch. Both handsets carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, allowing them to withstand immersion in up to 6 metres of water for 30 minutes.

The iPhone 17e measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80mm and weighs 169 grams, making it just slightly heavier than the 167-gram iPhone 16e. While the dimensions remain identical, the iPhone 17e introduces a new Soft Pink colour option alongside the standard Black and White.

On the front, the iPhone 17e has Ceramic Shield 2, which is claimed to offer three times better scratch resistance than the original Ceramic Shield found on the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Display

The display specifications remain largely unchanged between the two generations. Both the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution, 460 ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

For the iPhone 17e, the screen delivers a peak HDR brightness of 1,200 nits and a typical max brightness of 800 nits, which is identical to the performance of the iPhone 16e. Both displays support True Tone, a wide P3 colour gamut, and HDR10 certification.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Performance and Software

The iPhone 17e is powered by the new A19 chip, which also powers the iPhone 17. As per Apple, it features a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU with dedicated Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The handset also introduces the C1X cellular modem, which Apple says is up to twice as fast and 30 percent more energy-efficient than the C1 modem found in the older model.

The iPhone 16e runs on the A18 chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Both iPhone models support Apple Intelligence features and run on the latest iOS 26 firmware. However, the newer iPhone 17e has iOS 26 out-of-the-box, while the iPhone 16e received it as an OTA update, following the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in September.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Cameras

Photography on both the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16e is handled by a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera system with an f/1.6 aperture. As per Apple, it uses an in-sensor crop to provide an "optical quality" 2x telephoto zoom. On the front, both models utilise a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies and FaceID authentication.

The tech giant claims that the primary difference lies in the improved image processing pipeline of the iPhone 17e. It features an enhanced Portrait mode that automatically captures depth information for people, dogs, and cats, allowing users to apply or adjust background blur after the photo is taken.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Battery Life

The iPhone 17e is rated for up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also marks a significant upgrade in charging versatility by introducing MagSafe and Qi2 support, which enables wireless charging at 15W.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e offers a slightly shorter battery endurance, rated for up to 22 hours of video playback. While it supports 20W wired fast charging via its USB Type-C port, wireless charging is limited to standard 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Conclusion

To conclude, both handsets are meant for different audiences. For those looking for the latest in performance, the ease of MagSafe accessories, and the security of double the base storage, the iPhone 17e may be the way to go. While it may have a slightly higher entry cost, the inclusion of 256GB of standard storage makes it a better long-term value.

However, for those with a tighter budget looking for a good entry into Apple's ecosystem without the added cost of extra storage and magnetic charging, the iPhone 16e still represents a good option.