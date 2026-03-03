Technology News
iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 17e runs on Apple's A19 chip, and it is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2026 19:26 IST
iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 17e has a single 48-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Apple launched the iPhone 17e as a direct competitor to the Pixel 10a
  • Apple has not revealed the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 17e
  • Pixel 10a houses a 5,100mAh battery
iPhone 17e was launched this week as Apple's affordable iPhone model. The new handset, that succeeds the iPhone 16e, is positioned as a strong mid-range option. The biggest competitor to the iPhone 17e is inarguably Google's latest Pixel 10a; both models were launched at similar price points and they are available with similar RAM and storage options and matching IP ratings. The iPhone 17e stands out with faster performance, wireless MagSafe charging, and long-term software support. The Pixel 10a, on the other hand, delivers an enhanced display, a larger battery, and an advanced camera setup.

Here's a quick comparison between the iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a, highlighting their features, specifications, and price details. 

iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Display, OS

iPhone 17e: Apple has packed a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display on the iPhone 17e with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The screen has Ceramic Shield 2 protection.

Pixel 10a: The Pixel 10a has a slightly larger 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The iPhone 17e arrived with iOS 26, features an Action Button and supports Apple Intelligence features. The Pixel 10a, in contrast, runs on Andorid 16 with Google's AI Features. The company has promised to provide seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the device.

iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Chipset, Battery

iPhone 17e: The key highlight of the iPhone 17e is Apple's A19 chip. The handset features 8GB RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Pixel 10a: Google's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset powers the Pixel 10a along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Apple has not revealed the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 17e, but it is confirmed to feature an in-built Lithium-ion battery that is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The battery supports MagSafe, Qi2 and Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 10a houses a 5,100mAh battery and supports up to 30W wired charging and 10W Qi-certified wireless charging. The battery is advertised to deliver more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Both iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Cameras, Dimensions

iPhone 17e: The new iPhone 17e has a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The rear camera offers 2x optical zoom options. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Pixel 10a: Pixel 10a gets a more versatile dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter with a 25mm focal length, 1/2.0-inch sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Dimensions show a clear difference between the iPhone 17e and Pixel 10a. The iPhone 17e measures 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighs around 169g. The Pixel 10a is thicker and heavier, with 153.9x73x9mm measurements and 183g weight.

iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a: Price in India

iPhone 17e: Apple launched the iPhone 17e in India with a starting price of Rs. 64,900 for the base model with 256GB of built-in storage. The 512GB storage option can be grabbed for Rs. 84,900. It is available in Black, Soft Pink, and White colour options.

Pixel 10a: Google brought the Pixel 10a with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour options.

Apple iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a comparison
Key Specs
Display6.10-inch6.30-inch
ProcessorApple A19Google Tensor G4
Front Camera12-megapixel 13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB
Storage256GB256GB
OSiOS 26Android 16
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1080x2424 pixels
Battery Capacity-5100mAh
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Specifications, iPhone 17e Vs Pixel 10a, Pixel 10a, Pixel 10a Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Premium Portable Laser Projector
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

