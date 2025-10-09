Lava Shark 2 Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Lava Shark 2 is expected to go official in India soon as the successor to the Lava Shark 5G. Ahead of launch, the company has revealed details about the handset's display. It is teased to sport a panel that is larger than 6 inches and supports HD+ resolution with a high refresh rate. The company. Previously, had revealed the design of the Lava Shark 2 along with details about its camera system.

Lava Shark 2 Display Specifications

According to the post on X (formerly Twitter), the Lava Shark 2 will be equipped with a 6.75-inch display. The panel will support HD+ resolution and have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The teaser image indicates a hole-punch cutout on the display for the front selfie camera.

Notably, the upcoming handset's display specifications are identical to its predecessor, the Lava Shark 5G. The latter, launched in May 2025, also comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the panel only supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, which means the Lava Shark 2 will offer an upgrade in this department.

Previously, the company had announced that its upcoming smartphone would be offered in two colour options — black and silver, although the exact names are yet to be revealed. The frame of the phone appears to be colour-matched to the rear panel.

The Lava Shark 2 is also said to have a glossy back design. Teaser images indicate the presence of a square camera deco at the top-left corner of the rear panel, as well as Lava branding at the bottom. The handset, notably, has a camera deco which closely resembles the Lava Bold N1 Pro. It is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel AI-enhanced triple rear camera setup.

As per the teaser images, the left side of the Lava Shark 2 appears to have a slot for the SIM tray, while the power and volume buttons are located on the right side. Previous teasers also confirm the presence of a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

While several of the specifications of the Lava Shark 2 have been announced, its launch date in India is yet to be revealed.