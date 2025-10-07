Technology News
Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera

The Lava Shark 2 will sport an AI-enhanced camera system, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 October 2025 09:38 IST
Lava Shark 2 is said to be in development as the successor to the Lava Shark 5G, which was launched in India in May. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has confirmed a key specification of the upcoming handset. As per a teaser posted on a social media platform, the Lava Shark 2 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Lava Shark 2 Camera Details Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava Mobiles announced that its upcoming smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup. Teaser images confirm a camera island that closely resembles the iPhone 16 Pro Max. There appears to be a “50MP AI Camera” branding inside the deco, and it also houses the LED flash.

Lava had previously revealed the design of the Lava Shark 2, and there aren't many changes compared to the existing model. The handset has a waterdrop-style notch cutout for the front selfie camera. The power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame, while the left side is clean.

On the bottom, there is a microphone, a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The handset has been teased in two colour options — blue and silver, with both accompanied by a frame finished in a metallic shade.

While specifications remain under wraps, the Lava Shark 2 is expected to improve upon the features introduced by its predecessor. We can expect more details to be announced closer to the launch of the handset.

Lava Shark 5G Specifications

The Lava Shark 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 × 1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T765 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone supports an additional 4GB of virtual RAM expansion and up to 1TB of external storage via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Lava Shark 5G has an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

