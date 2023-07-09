OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India on July 5. The smartphone, with two storage and RAM variants, has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 33,999. Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro, also available in two variants, was launched in India on July 4. The price for the smartphone starts at Rs. 34,999. While the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by a MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, the handset from iQoo comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

As both the smartphones are priced under Rs. 40,000, here is a comparison to figure out the similarities and differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro Price in India

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched the Nord 3 with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage base model that is priced at Rs. 33,999, whereas the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 37,999. In India, the smartphone is available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is marked at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. The smartphone launched in India in a Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colourways.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro Specifications

Both smartphones get up to 256GB of onboard storage. While the OnePlus Nord 3 is coupled with up to 16GB RAM, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has up to 12 GB RAM. The OnePlus handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front facing camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro also shares similar camera features with a triple camera setup that also uses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel macro unit.

The handsets support dual-SIM (Nano) and run on Android 13-based OS. When it comes to the display, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch display. Both handsets offer 120Hz refresh rate.

In the battery department, both handsets pack a 5,000mAh cell. However, the OnePlus Nord 3 gets support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the iQoo Neo 7 Pro comes with much faster 120W Flash Charge support.

For connectivity, both OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro include support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and come with a USB Type-C port.

