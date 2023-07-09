Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Specifications and Price in India Compared

The OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro are priced under Rs. 40,000 in India.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2023 09:12 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Specifications and Price in India Compared

Talking about the storage, both the smartphone gets upto 256GB onboard storage

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is marked at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • Both handsets sport a triple camera unit

OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India on July 5. The smartphone, with two storage and RAM variants, has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs. 33,999. Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro, also available in two variants, was launched in India on July 4. The price for the smartphone starts at Rs. 34,999. While the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by a MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, the handset from iQoo comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

As both the smartphones are priced under Rs. 40,000, here is a comparison to figure out the similarities and differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro Price in India

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched the Nord 3 with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage base model that is priced at Rs. 33,999, whereas the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 37,999. In India, the smartphone is available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is marked at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. The smartphone launched in India in a Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colourways.

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro Specifications

Both smartphones get up to 256GB of onboard storage. While the OnePlus Nord 3 is coupled with up to 16GB RAM, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has up to 12 GB RAM. The OnePlus handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro gets Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front facing camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro also shares similar camera features with a triple camera setup that also uses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel macro unit. 

The handsets support dual-SIM (Nano) and run on Android 13-based OS. When it comes to the display, the OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel, whereas the iQoo Neo 7 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch display. Both handsets offer 120Hz refresh rate. 

In the battery department, both handsets pack a 5,000mAh cell. However, the OnePlus Nord 3 gets support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, while the iQoo Neo 7 Pro comes with much faster 120W Flash Charge support.

For connectivity, both OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro include support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and come with a USB Type-C port.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus, iQoo, OnePlus Nord 3 price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Price in India
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 10 Launch
OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Specifications and Price in India Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  2. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Could Debut in This Colour Variant
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max to Be More Expensive Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Jeff Pu
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  10. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13T Pro Global Variant Visits Geekbench Website; Processor, RAM Details Leaked: Report
  2. Realme GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 Pro Visit TENAA Listing; Could be Launched Soon
  3. Fire-Boltt Destiny Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch Touch Display, Bluetooth Calling to Launch Soon in India
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  5. Elon Musk Sues Law Firm Wachtell to Recover Fees From Twitter Buyout
  6. Meta's 'Friendly' Threads Collides With Unfriendly Internet
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Genesis Creditor Gemini Sues Parent Company Digital Currency Group, CEO
  9. Twitter Could Face Difficulties Showing Meta Stole Trade Secrets for Threads
  10. AI4Bharat Researchers Said to Raise $12 Million Funding From Peak XV, Lightspeed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.