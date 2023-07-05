OnePlus Nord CE 3 has launched in India on Wednesday, July 5. The smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker debuted alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R at the company's Summer Launch event. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC. It sports a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 price, availability in India

At the Summer Launch event on July 5, OnePlus launched the Nord CE 3, which comes at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. The company offers the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The smartphone has launched on July 5, however, it will be available for sale in India in August. Interested users can purchase the handset from the OnePlus India website.

In India, the smartphone is available in two colour options, which include Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

The smartphone from the Chinese company gets a triple camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. This comes along an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens. The three cameras are housed in two circular modules on the top-left side of the rear panel. There is also an LED Flash alongside the lenses, and a OnePlus branding in the centre of the back panel.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support, enabling users to fully charge their device in just 15 minutes.

