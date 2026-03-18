The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be launched soon in India as the latest addition to the Chinese tech company's Nord lineup. While the company has yet to confirm its name, the next-generation OnePlus Nord series phone is confirmed to go on sale in India via an e-commerce platform. Ahead of its debut in the country, a tipster has shared that the phone will be launched at a higher price than last year's OnePlus Nord 5. Contrary to earlier reports, the tech firm might not launch a Nord CE variant along with the standard model. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord 6 has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that the purported OnePlus Nord 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor, and that customers should expect to pay Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 more for the handset. For reference, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in the country in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The leaker also claims that the upcoming Nord series phone will be offered in India in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

OnePlus Nord 6



8/256 GB & 12/256 GB



No 512GB storage option



No Nord CE6 for now



Pricing: Expect Rs 3-5K jump compared to Nord 5 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 18, 2026

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared screenshots of the OnePlus Nord 6's listing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Listed with the model number CPH2793, the handset was spotted with 12GB of RAM, Android 16, and an octa core chipset, which the leaker claims is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It is shown to feature a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.21GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.01GHz, and four efficiency cores, offering a peak clock speed of 2.80GHz.

The OnePlus Nord 6 might also feature an Adreno 825 GPU. According to the listing, the smartphone managed to score 2,040 points in single-core performance and 6,520 points in Geekbench's multi-core performance test. On Geekbench AI, the handset reportedly got a 179 single precision score, a 167 half precision score, and a 376 quantised score.

OnePlus' upcoming Nord series handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, offering 450 ppi pixel density, up to 165Hz of refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It might carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 6 is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.