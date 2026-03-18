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OnePlus Nord 6 Said to Be More Expensive Than Nord 5 in India; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon Chip Upgrade

OnePlus Nord CE 6 might not launch in India along with the OnePlus Nord 6, a tipster claims.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 16:59 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Said to Be More Expensive Than Nord 5 in India; Geekbench Listing Hints at Snapdragon Chip Upgrade

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 6 could launch as the rebranded version of Turbo 6

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 might feature an octa core chipset
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 might launch along with Nord 6
  • The company has yet to confirm the Nord 6 moniker
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be launched soon in India as the latest addition to the Chinese tech company's Nord lineup. While the company has yet to confirm its name, the next-generation OnePlus Nord series phone is confirmed to go on sale in India via an e-commerce platform. Ahead of its debut in the country, a tipster has shared that the phone will be launched at a higher price than last year's OnePlus Nord 5. Contrary to earlier reports, the tech firm might not launch a Nord CE variant along with the standard model. Moreover, the OnePlus Nord 6 has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed that the purported OnePlus Nord 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor, and that customers should expect to pay Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 more for the handset. For reference, the OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in the country in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The leaker also claims that the upcoming Nord series phone will be offered in India in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared screenshots of the OnePlus Nord 6's listing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Listed with the model number CPH2793, the handset was spotted with 12GB of RAM, Android 16, and an octa core chipset, which the leaker claims is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It is shown to feature a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.21GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.01GHz, and four efficiency cores, offering a peak clock speed of 2.80GHz.

The OnePlus Nord 6 might also feature an Adreno 825 GPU. According to the listing, the smartphone managed to score 2,040 points in single-core performance and 6,520 points in Geekbench's multi-core performance test. On Geekbench AI, the handset reportedly got a 179 single precision score, a 167 half precision score, and a 376 quantised score.

OnePlus' upcoming Nord series handset is said to sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, offering 450 ppi pixel density, up to 165Hz of refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It might carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. On the front, the OnePlus Nord 6 is said to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch, OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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