Poco X8 Pro series was launched in India and other global markets on March 17 as the latest addition to the company's X lineup. Comprising the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G, the new series is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform. The Poco X8 Pro lineup phones are offered in three colour options each and up to three storage configurations. The Pro and Pro Max models are powered by recently released MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Both phones ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and carry dual rear camera units.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India, Offers

Poco X8 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 35,999. The Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition costs Rs. 37,999 for the sole variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 46,999.

The Xiaomi sub-brand is offering an exclusive first sale bank offer of up to Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards. Moreover, customers can opt for the Poco Shield programme, which includes one year extended warranty and one year screen damage protection. Lastly, the company is also offering two months of YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium subscriptions at no additional cost.

Poco's new phones are currently on sale in India via Flipkart. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options, while the standard Poco X8 Pro 5G is available in Black, Green, and White colourways.

Poco X8 Pro Series Specifications, Features

The new Poco X8 Pro series models are dual SIM handsets that ship with Xiaomi's latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G sports a .59-inch AMOLED touchscreen with similar features. Both handsets ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

While the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, the Poco X8 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Both handsets ship with the Poco 3D Ice Loop cooling systems. The Pro Max and Pro models get 5,800 sq mm and 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area, respectively.

In the camera department, the Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G sport dual rear camera units, led by 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and 8-megapixel ultrawide cameras with 120-degree field of view. Both feature 20-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. The two can record videos at 4K/60 fps.

The Xiaomi sub-brand has equipped the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G with a 9,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh cell. The new phones also feature 100W wired fast charging support and 27W wired reverse charging support.

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