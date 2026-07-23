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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: What's the Difference in Price in India, Specifications?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 July 2026 08:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: What's the Difference in Price in India, Specifications?

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has a 800mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 sports a 1.52-inch display
  • New wearable offers several upgrades over the first-generation model
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has a 47mm case
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has been launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday alongside the latest Galaxy Z series foldables. The new wearable comes with a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal protection. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset and includes 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers several upgrades over the first-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra. It has an IP69K rating, compared with the Galaxy Watch Ultra's IP68 rating.

Here's a quick comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price in India and specifications with the Galaxy Watch Ultra to determine which stands out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Discussion
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs. 64,999. It is offered in Titanium Grey and Titanium Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: The Galaxy Watch Ultra was released with a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It is offered in Titanium Blue, Titanium Silver, Titanium Grey, and Titanium White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: It sports a 1.52-inch (38.5mm) Super AMOLED display with a 498x498-pixel resolution. The display has Always On Display support and offers peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The display has Sapphire Crystal glass protection. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 runs on Wear OS 7 powered by Samsung with One UI 9 Watch on top.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: This model has a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display with 480 x 480 pixel resolution and Sapphire Crystal Glass protection. The display supports Always On Display and is touted to deliver 3,000 nits of peak brightness. This model arrived with Wear OS 5.0 based on One UI 6.0 Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Samsung has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) penta-core processor built on a 3nm process in the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It features 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It carries an 800mAh battery and supports WPC-based wireless charging.

samsung galaxy watch ultra design buttons gadgets 360

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: This model runs on an Exynos W1000 five-core 3nm processor. It features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You will get a 590mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch Ultra with support for WPC-based wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Dimensions, Connectivity, Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has a 47mm case that measures 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7mm and weighs 61.5g. It features Samsung's BioActive Sensor, combining an Optical Bio-signal Sensor, Electrical Heart Signal sensor, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. Other sensors onboard are a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS. The smartwatch has 10 ATM durability and an IP69K rating. It also has MIL-STD-810H DURABility certification and EN13319 diving certification. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is compatible with smartphones running Android 13 or later with at least 1.5GB of RAM.

samsung galaxy watch ultra 2 main

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: The Galaxy Watch Ultra measures 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm and weighs 60.5g. It has a second-generation BioActive Sensor, alongside an infrared temperature sensor, ECG, photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyro sensor, barometer, compass, and ambient light sensor.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Watch Ultra include LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS. It also has 10ATM water resistance and an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification. The last-generation model is compatible with devices running Android 11 or later with at least 1.5GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is a better choice if your budget allows. It packs an 800mAh battery, compared to 590mAh on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It also offers upgraded storage and enhanced connectivity options compared to the previous model. The new model also has a brighter display than the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch Ultra remains a strong option if you can find it at a discounted rate. 

1. Which chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) chipset.

2. Which smartwatch offers more storage?

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic offers 64GB of internal storage, compared to the 32GB available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

3. Which Galaxy smartwatch has the bigger battery?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has a larger 800mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a 590mAh battery.

4. Which smartwatch is more durable?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has an IP69K rating, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is rated IP68.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comparison
  Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Key Specs
Strap ColourMarine, PeakForm, Trail, Sports, Misty, and Fabric-
Display Size48mm-
Compatible OSAndroid-
Dial ShapeSquareRound
Display TypeSuper AMOLEDSuper AMOLED
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
Strap Material-Silicone
GENERAL
BrandSamsungSamsung
ModelGalaxy Watch Ultra 2Galaxy Watch Ultra
Release dateJuly 22, 2026July 10, 2024
Model NameGalaxy Watch Ultra 2-
Dial ColourTitaniumTitanium Gray, Titanium Silver, Titanium White
Dial ShapeSquareRound
Strap ColourMarine, PeakForm, Trail, Sports, Misty, and Fabric-
SizeRegularRegular
Water ResistantIP69K + 10ATM + EN1331910 ATM
UsageRegularRegular
Dial MaterialTitanium-
Ideal ForUnisexUnisex
Model Number-SM-L705FDAA
Strap Material-Silicone
Interchangeable Strap-Yes
Water Resistance Depth-IP68
DIMENSIONS
Width47.447.4
Height47.147.1
Thickness10.712.1
Diameter47mm47
Weight (g)61.5060.50
PRODUCT DETAILS
SensorBio-signal sensor, an Electrical Heart sensor, a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensorSamsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
Compatible DeviceAndroid 13 or newer versionsAndroid 11 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory
Battery Type800mAh590mAh
Rechargeable BatteryYesYes
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
Call FunctionYesYes
BluetoothYesYes
Bluetooth Version6.05.3
Messaging SupportYesYes
Call FeaturesYes-
PLATFORM AND STORAGE FEATURES
Operating SystemOneUI 9 WatchWatch OS
Compatible Operating SystemAndroid-
RAM2GB2GB
Processor NameSnapdragon Wear EliteExynos W1000
Internal Memory64GB32GB
CAMERA AND DISPLAY FEATURES
Display Resolution498x498480x480
Display Size48mm-
Display TypeSuper AMOLEDSuper AMOLED
Other Display Features5,000 nits peak brightness level-
FITNESS AND WATCH FUNCTIONS
Step CountYesYes
Calorie CountYesYes
Heart Rate MonitorYesYes
AltimeterYes-
CompassYesYes
CalendarYesYes
Alarm ClockYesYes
ChronographYes-
Date & Time DisplayYesYes
LanguageEnglish-
Number of Buttons3-
Other Fitness Features-FTP tracking, heart rate zones, multi-sport tile
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design and comfort Rating-
Tracking accuracy Rating-
Software and ecosystem Rating-
Battery life Rating-
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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