Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 15:12 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80 series runs on Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80x 5G has a Dimensity 6400 5G chipset under the hood
  • They house 6,000mAh batteries
  • Realme Narzo 80x 5G has an IP69-rated build
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G are now available for purchase in India. The latest Narzo series smartpones were launched in the country last week with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 6,000mAh batteries. The Pro model supports 80W charging, while the Narzo 80x 5G offers 45W fast charging. They come in two colour options and ship with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The Narzo 80 Pro and Narzo 80X 5G phones feature a 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 2,000, that will bring down the starting price of the phone to Rs. 17,999. It is offered in Racing Green and Speed Silver finishes. Buyers can avail of the no-cost EMI option for six months.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. By applying a Rs. 500 instant discount and Rs. 1,500 coupon-based discount, shoppers can buy the 6GB and 8GB variants of the phone for an effective price of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It is available in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold shades.

Exchange discounts and MobiKwik wallet cashback offers are available for both models. They are currently up for sale via Amazon India and the Realme India website.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Specifications

The new Realme Narzo 80 series models run on Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 and pack 6,000mAh batteries. The Pro model supports 80W charging, while the Narzo 80x 5G offers 45W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080X2,400 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 950nits peak brightness. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset built on 4nm architecture, while the Narzo 80x 5G has a Dimensity 6400 5G chipset under the hood. Both models have 50-megapixel rear camera units.

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G has an IP69-rated build, while the Narzo 80 Pro 5G is claimed to have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance build.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme Narzo 80x 5G

Realme Narzo 80x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
