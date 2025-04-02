iQOO Z10X will launch in India alongside the base iQOO Z10 variant. The company has revealed the design and some key features of the iQOO Z9X 5G successor such as the chipset and battery details. The teaser shows the handset in a blue colourway with a dual rear camera unit. Previously, the iQOO Z10X had appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting an imminent India launch. Notably, the standard iQOO Z10 model is set to arrive with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 7,300mAh battery.

iQOO Z10X India Launch

A live Amazon microsite confirms that the iQOO Z10X will launch in India on April 11 alongside the iQOO Z10. The microsite also suggests that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform.

The microsite teases the iQOO Z10X in a blue colourway. A rectangular rear camera module towards the top left side of the panel holds two camera sensors, a ring light, and an LED flash unit. The bottom edge of the handset holds a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, the SIM slot and a mic.

Further, the microsite confirms that the iQOO Z10X will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is said to have an AnTuTu score of more than 7,28,000. It is claimed to have the fastest processor in the segment. A footnote on the microsite suggests that the handset could be priced below Rs. 15,000 in the country. It adds that the phone will be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is expected to be offered in more variants when launched.

The iQOO Z10X is confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery. No other details about the upcoming smartphone have been revealed. We should learn more about it in the days leading up to the launch.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10 is teased to be priced in the country under Rs. 22,000. It will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support, and a quad-curved display with 5,000nits peak brightness level. It will come in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black shades and have a 7.89mm thin profile.

