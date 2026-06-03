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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; New Leak Hints at Battery, Charging Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could stick to the same 215 gram weight as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 10:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database; New Leak Hints at Battery, Charging Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra surfaced on Bluetooth SIG website with model number SM-F976

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to be 4.1mm thick when unfolded
  • It surfaced on Bluetooth SIG website with model number SM-F976
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to offer a 5,000mAh battery
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to launch soon as the successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. While we wait for Samsung's official announcement, the book-style foldable handset has surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification database, confirming its moniker and model number. Meanwhile, a new leak suggests the weight, thickness, battery capacity and charging speed of the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to go official next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As spotted by Sumahodigest, the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number SM-F976. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication hint at a few regional variants of the phone with model numbers SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q and SM-F976Z. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Separately, tipster Ice Universe has dropped more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on X. The tipster claims that the phone will weigh the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at 215g. The new model is said to be 4.1mm thick in the unfolded state, compared to 4.2mm of the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to offer a 5,000mAh battery, offering a significant upgrade from the 4,400mAh cell used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Fast charging is also said to be upgraded from 25W to 45W. Beyond these changes, the overall dimensions, display sizes, and general design of the new foldable are said to remain identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is speculated to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch foldable display. The phone could ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to feature a quad-rear-camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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