Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to launch soon as the successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. While we wait for Samsung's official announcement, the book-style foldable handset has surfaced on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification database, confirming its moniker and model number. Meanwhile, a new leak suggests the weight, thickness, battery capacity and charging speed of the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to go official next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As spotted by Sumahodigest, the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number SM-F976. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication hint at a few regional variants of the phone with model numbers SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q and SM-F976Z. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Separately, tipster Ice Universe has dropped more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on X. The tipster claims that the phone will weigh the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, at 215g. The new model is said to be 4.1mm thick in the unfolded state, compared to 4.2mm of the predecessor.

Let's continue with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.



The device still weighs 215g, exactly the same as the Galaxy Z Fold7. However, the battery capacity has been increased from 4,400mAh to 5,000mAh, and charging speed has been upgraded to 45W.



The unfolded thickness has been… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2026

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to offer a 5,000mAh battery, offering a significant upgrade from the 4,400mAh cell used in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Fast charging is also said to be upgraded from 25W to 45W. Beyond these changes, the overall dimensions, display sizes, and general design of the new foldable are said to remain identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is speculated to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22 in London alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch foldable display. The phone could ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to feature a quad-rear-camera unit, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor.