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Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Spotted in Leaked Promotional Image: Expected Specifications, Features

Redmi Turbo 5 was earlier tipped to launch in India on June 18.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 10:55 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Date Spotted in Leaked Promotional Image: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 features a 7,560mAh battery in China

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Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a dual rear camera system
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch date
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Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to launch in India soon. Leading up to its unveiling, the XIaomi sub-brand has teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, which is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, along with an LED flash, which is identical to its Chinese counterpart. While the company has yet to reveal Redmi Turbo 5's exact launch date in the country, a leaked promotional poster for the handset has surfaced online, hinting that it could arrive in India earlier than earlier anticipated. Moreover, the image reveals that the Redmi Turbo 5 could be offered in a white colourway, too.

Redmi Turbo 5 to Reportedly Launch on June 16

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared a purported promotional poster of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, which reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 16. The tipster's post mentions that these details are "officially confirmed", but the company has yet to update the landing page for the phone on Amazon and its social media accounts. Contrary to the latest leak, recently, a report indicated that the smartphone would be unveiled in the country on June 18.

The leaked promotional poster also shows the Redmi Turbo 5 in a white colour option, which could be offered in addition to the already confirmed black shade. Along with the new Turbo model, the Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly also launch the Redmi 17 5G on the same day, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details.

This comes weeks after the company began teasing the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The Redmi Turbo 5 is teased to boast a dual rear camera unit, placed next to an LED flash. The handset is expected to debut with similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, in China, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch (1,268 × 2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The smartphone is backed by a 7,560mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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