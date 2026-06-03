Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to launch in India soon. Leading up to its unveiling, the XIaomi sub-brand has teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, which is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, along with an LED flash, which is identical to its Chinese counterpart. While the company has yet to reveal Redmi Turbo 5's exact launch date in the country, a leaked promotional poster for the handset has surfaced online, hinting that it could arrive in India earlier than earlier anticipated. Moreover, the image reveals that the Redmi Turbo 5 could be offered in a white colourway, too.

Redmi Turbo 5 to Reportedly Launch on June 16

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared a purported promotional poster of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, which reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 16. The tipster's post mentions that these details are "officially confirmed", but the company has yet to update the landing page for the phone on Amazon and its social media accounts. Contrary to the latest leak, recently, a report indicated that the smartphone would be unveiled in the country on June 18.

Officially confirmed: REDMI Turbo 5 is launching on 16th June:



• 6.59” 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED

• MTK 8500 Ultra

• LPDDR5X + UFS 4.1

• 7560mAh + 100W

• 50MP LYT600 + 8MP UW

• 20MP OV20B

• Optical FPS, dual stereo speakers (1014D + 1115), X-axis linear motor, 5300mm² VC… pic.twitter.com/uWXnFqqoWw — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) June 2, 2026

The leaked promotional poster also shows the Redmi Turbo 5 in a white colour option, which could be offered in addition to the already confirmed black shade. Along with the new Turbo model, the Xiaomi sub-brand will reportedly also launch the Redmi 17 5G on the same day, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 series chipset. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm these details.

This comes weeks after the company began teasing the launch of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The Redmi Turbo 5 is teased to boast a dual rear camera unit, placed next to an LED flash. The handset is expected to debut with similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart.

For reference, in China, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch (1,268 × 2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The smartphone is backed by a 7,560mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging.