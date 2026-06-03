The Motorola Edge 2026 has been launched in select global markets, featuring a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The latest Edge series phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Edge 2026 has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging support. Like the Motorola Edge 2025, the new model has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 2026 Price, Availability

In the US, the Motorola Edge 2026 is priced at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is offered in a Pantone Martini Olive colourway.

The Motorola Edge 2026 will be available in the US via Best Buy, Verizon, and Motorola's website starting June 11. It is confirmed to arrive on more platforms like AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile in the coming days. In Canada, the new Motorola Edge 2026 will be available on June 11 via the company's website.

Motorola Edge 2026 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Motorola Edge 2026 comes pre-installed with Android 16 with Hello UI on top and sports a 6.3-inch HD (1,220×2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and 5,200 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the new handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 7450 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 2026 has a triple camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a Sony Lytia 710 sensor. The camera setup also boasts a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens with a 122-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 2026 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient Light Sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor Hub, magnetometer (e-Compass) and proximity Sensor.

The Motorola Edge 2026 comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. The handset includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Motorola Edge 2026 carries a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. It measures 152.3×71.98×7.22mm and weighs 160g.