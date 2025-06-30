Technology News
iQOO 13 to Be Available in a New Green Colour Option in India on July 4

iQOO 13 is currently sold in Legend and Nardo Grey colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 11:06 IST
iQOO 13 to Be Available in a New Green Colour Option in India on July 4

iQOO 13 (pictured) was launched in India in December 2024

  • iQOO 13's green variant will have similar features as the standard option
  • The iQOO 13 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset supports gaming at 144fps with 2K resolution
iQOO 13 was unveiled in India in December 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and a 6.82-inch 2K 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. At launch, it was available in two colourways, including Legend and Nardo Grey. The company has now teased that the iQOO 13 will soon be available in a new colour option.

iQOO 13 to Launch in India in New Green Colourway

The iQOO 13 will be offered in a new colourway in India starting July 4, an Amazon microsite confirmed. The poster teases the handset in a green colour option. This handset is currently sold in Legend and Nardo Grey finishes. 

Amazon India's microsite for the new colour variant of the iQOO 13 reveals that it will not see any hardware changes. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside a dedicated Q2 gaming chip. It supports gaming at 144fps with 2K resolution and gets an LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. 

In the camera department, the iQOO 13 offers a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX921 sensor. The smartphone also supports Google's Circle to Search and other AI features like AI Erase. It measures 8.13mm in thickness and is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

iQOO 13 also gets a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. Its triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. It carries a 7,000sq mm vapour chamber for thermal management and a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with up to 1,800 nits peak brightness level. 

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations of the iQOO 13 are priced in India at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

