Google on Thursday announced one of the biggest steps towards enabling cross-platform sharing between Android and iOS devices. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, Android users can now share files securely and wirelessly with iPhone owners, and vice versa, using both Quick Share and AirDrop. The new functionality, however, is currently limited to the Pixel 10 series. This move has been made possible by Android rolling out Quick Share support for AirDrop.

Quick Share Now Works with AirDrop

The added support for AirDrop in Quick Share enables file transfer between Android devices and iPhones, Google said in a blog post. Further, the feature works with iPadOS and macOS devices, too. On Android, it is currently available only on the Google Pixel 10 series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The company, however, said that it will be rolling out support to more Android devices in the future.

Quick Share works with the Everyone for 10 minutes mode in AirDrop. It does not use a workaround but a peer-to-peer connection. As per Google, this means that the data is not routed through a server, and the shared content is never logged.

How to Use Quick Share to Send Files to iPhone

Pixel 10 series users can use Quick Share to send files to an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device. Here's how to do so.

Ask the iPhone, iPad or macOS user to open their AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 minutes. On your Pixel, open the content you want to share and tap Share > Quick Share. Select the iPhone, iPad or macOS device from the list of nearby devices. Wait for the recipient to tap or click Accept on the Airdrop notification on their iPhone, iPad or macOS device.

Google said that Quick Share cross-platform sharing has built-in security and privacy safeguards and is independently tested. The tech giant worked with third-party penetration testing firm NetSPI, and the assessment concluded that the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop is secure, “notably stronger” than other industry implementations and does not leak any information.