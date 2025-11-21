Technology News
Google Pixel 10 and iPhone Users Can Now Share Files Using Quick Share and AirDrop: How to Use

Google said it will add AirDrop support to Quick Share for more Android devices in the future.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 November 2025
Google Pixel 10 and iPhone Users Can Now Share Files Using Quick Share and AirDrop: How to Use

Photo Credit: Google

iPhone owners can receive files from Android devices using a peer-to-peer connection

Highlights
  • Quick Share can send files to AirDrop on iPhone, iPad, and macOS
  • The feature is currently limited to the Google Pixel 10 series
  • Cross-platform sharing passed independent security testing by NetSPI
Google on Thursday announced one of the biggest steps towards enabling cross-platform sharing between Android and iOS devices. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, Android users can now share files securely and wirelessly with iPhone owners, and vice versa, using both Quick Share and AirDrop. The new functionality, however, is currently limited to the Pixel 10 series. This move has been made possible by Android rolling out Quick Share support for AirDrop.

Quick Share Now Works with AirDrop

The added support for AirDrop in Quick Share enables file transfer between Android devices and iPhones, Google said in a blog post. Further, the feature works with iPadOS and macOS devices, too. On Android, it is currently available only on the Google Pixel 10 series, which includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The company, however, said that it will be rolling out support to more Android devices in the future.

Quick Share works with the Everyone for 10 minutes mode in AirDrop. It does not use a workaround but a peer-to-peer connection. As per Google, this means that the data is not routed through a server, and the shared content is never logged.

How to Use Quick Share to Send Files to iPhone

Pixel 10 series users can use Quick Share to send files to an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device. Here's how to do so.

  1. Ask the iPhone, iPad or macOS user to open their AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 minutes.
  2. On your Pixel, open the content you want to share and tap Share > Quick Share.
  3. Select the iPhone, iPad or macOS device from the list of nearby devices.
  4. Wait for the recipient to tap or click Accept on the Airdrop notification on their iPhone, iPad or macOS device.

Google said that Quick Share cross-platform sharing has built-in security and privacy safeguards and is independently tested. The tech giant worked with third-party penetration testing firm NetSPI, and the assessment concluded that the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop is secure, “notably stronger” than other industry implementations and does not leak any information.

Google Pixel 10

Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Further reading: Android, Google Pixel 10, AirDrop, Quick Share
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro Powered by Gemini 3 Pro, Can Generate Up to 4K Images

