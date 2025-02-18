Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 4G for the global markets in January. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has updated its Security Center to provide official confirmation on the company's software update policy for the international variant of the Redmi Note 14 4G. Both phones are likely to get more software support than their Indian counterparts. The 5G variant runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC, while the 4G version has a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra under the hood.

Redmi Note 14 4G to Get Six Years of Security Updates

As per the official page, the global variant of Redmi Note 14 4G will get six years of security updates till March 2031. Further, GSMArena citing internal sources reports that the 4G handset will get four major Android updates. The phone, which debuted with Android 14, is likely to get Android 18 in 2027.

The international variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G will reportedly get two major Android updates, along with four years of security updates. The handset released with Android 14 on board is likely to get updates till Android 16. The Indian variant of the phone is also confirmed to receive two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

With the new software and security update cycle for the Redmi Note 14 4G, Xiaomi seems to be trying to catch up with other Android brands. However, it still lags behind Samsung and Google in offering updates.

The Redmi Note 14 series initially debuted in China and the Indian market last year. Earlier this year, Xiaomi brought the series to other global markets. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, while the 4G variant has a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra SoC under the hood. They have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays and triple rear camera units led by 108-megapixel primary sensor. The 4G version has a 5,500mAh battery while the 5G variant has a 5,110mAh battery.

