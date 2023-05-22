OnePlus 10R 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC was launched in India in April last year in the sub-Rs. 40,000 category. Now, the handset is available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country via Amazon. The OnePlus 10R had a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant when it first launched. Now, the e-commerce company has listed the handset for Rs. 34,999. It is also offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 4,000. There is additional cashback for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and EMI transactions. The OnePlus 10R offers 80W SuperVOOC charging and it has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 10R is currently available for Rs. 34,999 via Amazon. Currently, the e-commerce company is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 4,000, which will bring the price down to Rs. 30,999. Additionally, customers making purchases using HDFC cards and EMI transactions can avail of up to Rs. 1,500 discount as well. This would reduce the price to Rs. 29,499. Furthermore, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 31,150.

Meanwhile, the top-end variant of the OnePlus 10R with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed for Rs. 38,999. It can be grabbed for Rs. 34,499 with a coupon discount, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 42,999. The bank card offer will further sweeten the deal to Rs. 32,999.

OnePlus 10R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display has 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the OnePlus 10R 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor. It has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10R 5G has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes dual stereo speakers and noise-cancellation support. The OnePlus 10R 5G also has an Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

