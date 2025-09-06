Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge has been mentioned in several leaks over the last few weeks. Recently, leaked dummy images of the smartphone hinted that it could feature a camera module similar to the one rumoured to be equipped on the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Now, the Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renders of the handset have reportedly been spotted, and they reveal the same large camera island. As per the report, the Galaxy S26 Edge will also be thinner than its predecessor, and could replace the Plus variant from the S-series lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to Reportedly Get a Larger Camera Module

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to share the CAD renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge in a report. The smartphone is said to measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm in terms of dimensions. The part with the camera bump will reportedly be 10.8mm thick. Based on this, the Galaxy S26 Edge will be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measured at 5.8mm in thickness at its thinnest point.

CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/OnLeaks

The design reportedly also reveals a large rectangular camera island that spans across the width of the smartphone and protrudes significantly. Based on what we know about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, the Galaxy S26 Edge's rumoured camera design appears to be similar to the purported iPhone 17 Pro models' camera design.

Based on the leaked CAD renders, the cameras on the handset are vertically aligned at the top-left corner. The phone is also said to have a flat display with a centred camera hole at the top, similar to its predecessor. It reportedly features thin, uniform bezels, and the placement of the power and volume buttons is similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge. Additionally, the smartphone is said to sport a flat frame with rounded corners.

The report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor. Additionally, it is said to arrive with Qi2 wireless charging support. The S26 Edge will reportedly replace the Plus variant from the lineup, and the next year's flagship lineup could be named Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, where the Pro moniker replaces the base model.