Apple Confirms Second Store in Mumbai Will Open 'Soon'; Reportedly Leases Space for Corporate Office in Chennai

The Cupertino-based tech giant did not confirm where the Mumbai store will be located.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 13:43 IST
Apple Confirms Second Store in Mumbai Will Open 'Soon'; Reportedly Leases Space for Corporate Office in Chennai

Apple BKC, Apple's first official retail store is located at the Jio World Drive Mall, in BKC

Highlights
  • Apple reports strong India growth as it plans new retail locations
  • Apple Noida was the company’s fifth retail store in India
  • Apple eyes Chennai GCC to manage key global operations
Apple plans to further strengthen its physical presence in India, with fresh investments spanning both retail and corporate operations across key cities. The company has outlined plans to add a second Apple Store in Mumbai following strong revenue growth in the country, while also reportedly moving to establish its first dedicated corporate office in Chennai. Together, these developments signal a broader push by Apple to deepen its footprint in India, combining an expanding retail network with new corporate capabilities to support long-term growth in the market.

Apple Will Open Another Store in Mumbai Following Record India Growth

Apple plans to open another retail store in Mumbai, Tim Cook said during the company's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call. He said the new outlet will follow the opening of Apple's fifth retail store in India during the December quarter, though he did not offer details on the store's location or launch timeline.

Notably, Apple Noida was the company's fifth brick-and-mortar store in India and its second store in the Delhi-NCR region, located at the Delhi Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida. The store offers sales of Apple products and accessories, personalised assistance from specialists, hands-on Today at Apple sessions, and device support and repair services.

The Cupertino-based tech giant did not confirm where the Mumbai store will be located, and executives declined to address earlier reports that suggested a site at Oberoi Sky City Mall in Borivali. Apple BKC, the company's first official retail store, was opened in India in August 2023, at the Jio World Drive Mall, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The plan to open a second physical store in Mumbai was revealed as Apple posted record December-quarter revenue. Cook said the firm recorded robust double-digit revenue growth in India and its strongest December quarter to date, driven in part by its expanding retail presence. The company's CFO, Kevan Parekh, added that Apple's installed base in India also grew at a double-digit rate, underlining the market's long-term importance.

Apple May Open Dedicated Corporate Office in Chennai

News9Live reports that Apple is planning to open a dedicated corporate office in Chennai, having signed a lease for an office space with an area of 20,000 sq ft, at the DLF CyberCity IT Park in Porur. It is expected to mark a shift from manufacturing-only operations in the city to direct corporate functions.

The new Global Capability Centre at DLF Downtown in Porur will reportedly manage key global operations. The location is said to have been chosen for its infrastructure, airport access, and upcoming metro connectivity.

Further reading: Apple Store, Apple BKC, Apple India, Apple, Apple Chennai
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Confirms Second Store in Mumbai Will Open 'Soon'; Reportedly Leases Space for Corporate Office in Chennai
