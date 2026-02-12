Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release

Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release

Apple's AI-based voice assistant was due to receive major upgrades in 2024 with iOS 18, but most of those plans were shelved.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 09:00 IST
Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release

Apple has been internally testing AI-powered Siri upgrades planned for iOS 26.4

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly delayed next-gen Siri features
  • The upgrades were expected with the iOS 26.4 update
  • Personalised Siri responses are also said to be delayed
Advertisement

Apple is said to have delayed a set of next-generation Siri features that were expected to debut with iOS 26.4. According to a seasoned journalist, the update was anticipated to bring more advanced contextual understanding, a personalised version of Siri, and deeper app integration to the company's voice assistant, but development challenges appear to have slowed progress, and its release may be pushed further into the year. The delay suggests Apple may be taking additional time to refine the features before a wider rollout.

Siri Features Now Delayed

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple had been internally testing several AI-powered Siri upgrades planned for iOS 26.4. They were expected to build upon the Cupertino-based tech giant's broader push into on-device AI and better natural language processing. However, the features in question may not ship with the initial iOS 26.4 release, as previously anticipated.

The delayed capabilities reportedly include more personalised Siri responses and improved contextual awareness across apps and system functions. Apple is said to be working on enabling Siri to better understand what is happening on-screen and respond more intelligently to follow-up questions. This was believed to mark a significant step towards bringing Siri on par with other AI-powered assistants currently available.

While the update is anticipated to be rolled out in March, the AI-powered features may be spread over future versions, Gurman wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter. Some of the features could be postponed until iOS 26.5, which is slated for a May release, while others would have to wait until iOS 27, expected to be released in September alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup.

The tech giant has reportedly instructed engineers the upcoming iOS 26.5 update to test new features of Siri, and the internal versions of the update are said to include a notice describing the addition of some Siri enhancements.

As per Gurman, Apple internally settled on a March 2026 release window for the new Siri; however, testing is said to have uncovered fresh problems with the software, such as the voice assistant not being able to properly process queries or taking too long to handle them. Consequently, the company was prompted towards the latest postponement.

The Cupertino-based tech giant's AI-based voice assistant was due to receive major upgrades in 2024 with iOS 18, but most of those plans were shelved as it fell behind competitors in the AI race. Per previous reports, the upgrades, including support for the App Intents feature, were expected to be released next spring with the iOS 26.4 update.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 26, Apple, IPhone, Siri, Apple intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Leaked Again: See Design and Colourways
  3. Xiaomi 18, Vivo X500 Launch Timelines, Chip Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. Xiaomi 18 May Launch Without This Flagship Snapdragon Chip Due to High Price
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Global Price, Colourways Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timelines, Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Launch Without Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip Due to High Cost
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 European Price, Colour Options Leaked Online
  4. Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More
  5. Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release
  6. James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe
  7. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  8. Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’
  9. Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
  10. Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »