Apple is said to have delayed a set of next-generation Siri features that were expected to debut with iOS 26.4. According to a seasoned journalist, the update was anticipated to bring more advanced contextual understanding, a personalised version of Siri, and deeper app integration to the company's voice assistant, but development challenges appear to have slowed progress, and its release may be pushed further into the year. The delay suggests Apple may be taking additional time to refine the features before a wider rollout.

Siri Features Now Delayed

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple had been internally testing several AI-powered Siri upgrades planned for iOS 26.4. They were expected to build upon the Cupertino-based tech giant's broader push into on-device AI and better natural language processing. However, the features in question may not ship with the initial iOS 26.4 release, as previously anticipated.

The delayed capabilities reportedly include more personalised Siri responses and improved contextual awareness across apps and system functions. Apple is said to be working on enabling Siri to better understand what is happening on-screen and respond more intelligently to follow-up questions. This was believed to mark a significant step towards bringing Siri on par with other AI-powered assistants currently available.

While the update is anticipated to be rolled out in March, the AI-powered features may be spread over future versions, Gurman wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter. Some of the features could be postponed until iOS 26.5, which is slated for a May release, while others would have to wait until iOS 27, expected to be released in September alongside the next-generation iPhone lineup.

The tech giant has reportedly instructed engineers the upcoming iOS 26.5 update to test new features of Siri, and the internal versions of the update are said to include a notice describing the addition of some Siri enhancements.

As per Gurman, Apple internally settled on a March 2026 release window for the new Siri; however, testing is said to have uncovered fresh problems with the software, such as the voice assistant not being able to properly process queries or taking too long to handle them. Consequently, the company was prompted towards the latest postponement.

The Cupertino-based tech giant's AI-based voice assistant was due to receive major upgrades in 2024 with iOS 18, but most of those plans were shelved as it fell behind competitors in the AI race. Per previous reports, the upgrades, including support for the App Intents feature, were expected to be released next spring with the iOS 26.4 update.