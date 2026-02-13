Google Pixel 10a is all set to launch on February 18. A recent energy label listing hints at the battery details and durability grades of the Pixel 9a successor. The Pixel 10a is expected to offer similar battery capacity as the Pixel 9a. Additionally, official-looking renders of the Pixel 10a have leaked online, disclosing four colour variants and offering a detailed look at the design. It is likely to come with a 6.3-inch display, Google's Tensor G4 chipset and a dual rear camera unit, led by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Google Pixel 10a Battery, Durability Details (Expected)

An image of the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) rating for the upcoming Google Pixel 10a leaked by YTechB shows the phone is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery. The battery is rated to last up to 53 hours and 14 minutes on a single charge. It's worth noting the rating for the phone with the model number G4H7L is presently unavailable on the EPREL website.

On a scale of A to G, the Pixel 10a appears to have earned an 'A' rating for energy efficiency, according to the leaked image. The rating suggests that the handset can withstand 1,000 charging cycles before it reaches 80 percent of its original capacity.

The EPREL listing also confirms an IP68 rating. It has reportedly got an 'A' grade in repeated free-fall testing and a 'B' rating for repairability.

Google Pixel 10a Design (Expected)

Meanwhile, Evan Blass shared official-looking renders of the Google Pixel 10a on X. The high-quality renders, without any watermarks, show the phone in black, red, off-white, and blue colour options. The post doesn't include the official moniker of these names, but Google is believed to launch them as Obsidian, Berry, Fog, and Lavender. The company already teased the Lavender shade.

The renders of Pixel 10a appear to match earlier design leaks, but these images offer a more detailed look from every angle. It features a flat display with a centrally positioned hole-punch camera at the top. The display had uniform bezels on all sides. The phone has a pill-shaped camera module that houses dual sensors. The physical buttons are placed along the right edge.

Google Pixel 10a is scheduled ford to go official on February 18. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the Google India store. The handset is expected to ship with the Google Tensor G4 chipset and a 6.3-inch display. On the back, it could pack a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.